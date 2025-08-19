ESM Comp Report presented by Wave Riding Vehicles, check out their 2025 surfboard catalogue here ! WRV Surfboards
Photos, caption and words by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
The 7th Annual Hotdogz on a Stix was held July 5th, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Oh say can you see … In Round Two, Heat two, Payton Lima unabashedly broke out his red, white, and blue Speedo to celebrate the 4th of July. Very patriotic indeed ! PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The contest moved south about a half a mile from where it’s been held for the last six years due to a new location for promotor Dennis Griffin’s surf shop Core Surf. He likes to have it near the store in case any issues arise and they need help from the store in any way.
Core Surf owner and Hotdogz on a Stix’s head honcho Dennis Griffin navigates the seventh year of the event. Alway a smile and high energy from this guy keeps the contest a day of solid vibes and a good time for all. PHOTO : @tomduganpphotos
The contest again had nice little waves all day with clean conditions in the early morning that stayed fun all day, with very little wind as the day went on.
The perfect aqueous stage to take a long board dancing across. PHOTO: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
As the event is promoted as a “ LOG “ contest, all boards are nine foot or bigger, and are all from the sixties or before. Core Surfshop provides boards as in previous years for any surfer who does not own a vintage surfboard and they change in what’s available from year to year.
The overall vibe of the event with Cash McLarty’s board choice for his next heat. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
As last year started a new format of the Women and the Men competing against each other instead of separate divisions, the call was for winner to take all. Women’s competitor Malia ilagan posted a 14.67 in heat four besting third place finisher Liam Kolkmeyer to take the heat and then went on in two more heats to post double digit results.
The aforementioned Cash McLarty gets the shot with his GoPro during his heat. Let’s see some video. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The boys kept a close eye on her as she moved along heat after heat. Eventual winner Saxon Wilson won three out of four heats on his way to the first place trophy and a $700.00 check along with two $50.00 checks for longest nose ride and best single wave.
Winner of the 7th Hotdogz on a Stix Saxon Wilson. He won all but one of his heats on the way to picking up a trophy along with a check for $700.00. Not a bad day for him. Congratulations! PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Some other awards that were given out, were for $50.00 for “Crowd Favorite” that went to Payton Lima. Best Lady $200.00 and Longest Drive $100.00 went to Malia ilagan.
Heat 4, Round 2, Malia Ilagan posted a 14.67 for the heat win, beating 3rd place finisher Liam Kockmeyer surfing out the back. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Once again the event was a great day for everyone who came out with a special appearance from Cocoa Beacher and East Coast Hall of Famer Matt Kechele with everyone involved is looking for next year’s event to only get better.
7th Annual Hotdogz on a Stix trophy fin comes with a sweet medal to boot for the winners. The beautiful award even has a classic, old ( as in old ! ) school wonder bolt if you want to plug it into you favorite fin box. So cool. PHOTO : Dennis Griffin
Thanks to all the sponsors who helped with this year’s Hotdogs on a Stix : Sunseed Co OP, Jesse the Jeweler, Phix Dr, Green wing service, Dv Tee’s, Canaveral ice cream & coffee, Florida lifestyle realty, Space Coast CBD and ESM. -Tom Dugan –
The 7th Annual Hotdogz on a Stix finalist ( L to R ) Saxon Wilson 1st $700.00, Colby Nickell 4th $300.00, Gavin Idone 2nd $550.00, and Liam Kockmeyer 3rd $450.00. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
RESULTS : 7th Annual Hotdogz on a Stix
1-Saxon Wilson $700.00
2-Gavin Idone $550.00
3-Liam Kolokmeyer $450.00
4-Colby Nicholls. $300.00
5-Tommy Coleman $250.00
6-Brett Staska. $250.00
7-Brent Russel. $200.00
8-DC Lewis. $200.00
Second place finalist Gavin Idone is no stranger to the nose. He’s won the event in the past and this year gave the other finalist a run for their money. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Another classic Brevard County beach day. July in Florida while hot is always a great month to be at the oceans edge. For seven years the Hotdogz event has been blessed with beautiful weather and some great waves. Hats off to Dennis and his crew for the continuing the fun in the sun. Already looking forward to next year’s contest. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Charlie Broughton hangs five for a party of two. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Cool jerseys. And winner Saxon Wilson definitely knows how to do that move ! PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
As does this LB shredder. Perfect five in the morning glass by Payton Lima. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Hotdogz winner Saxon Wilson getting ready for heat nine with all eyes on the winner. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Kyle Morris and Lucas Mullen head in after their heat. Go big or go home as they say. is the operative mission at the Hotdogz On A Stix. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Top shortboard shredder Chris Duff styling on a clean left. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The helpers you need to keep things moving smoothly all day long with this year’s poster showing the art work of contest promoter Dennis Griffin. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Gavin Idone with a solid five in the finals. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos