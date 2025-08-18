ESM’s Big New brought to you by our Friends Of The Porpoise at Wave Riding Vehicles, check out their extensive board catalogue here ! WRV Surfboards Catalogue

The East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame ( ECSHOF ) has announced today the names of the 11 surfers to be inducted into the Hall on the eve of it’s 30th anniversary.

The Class of 2026 will be honored at a special celebration at the January Surf Expo trade show in Orlando, Florida that is open to the public.

Additionally, the Cecil Lear Presidents Award ( also affectionately known as ‘The Ceece ” ) will be given to New York’s Mike Angiulo for his decades of dedication to the Eastern Surfing Association and as Executive Director of the United States Surfing Federation.

The Inductees and categories are are as follows :

1 ) Surfers : Lisa Carulli, Scotty Duerr, Bryan “Hewi” Hewitson, Todd “Morc” Morom.

2 ) Industry : Tony “Tony G” Giordano

3 ) Media : Matt Pruett

4 ) Culture : Bill Finnegan

5 ) Legends : Bernie Crouch, Jay Reale

6 ) Pioneers : Richard Price, Carl “Tinker” West

7 ) Cecil Lear Presidents Award : Mike Angiulo

“There’s no better event to launch the Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary Year than with an Induction Ceremony for these well deserving surfers, who represent exactly what the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame is all about – honoring forever those individuals who have made significant contributions to East Coast Surfing,” said Hall of Fame President Gary Germain.

“Since 1996 when Cecil Lear held the Hall’s first induction ceremony, fulfilling the dream that Greg “Da Bull” Noll shared with Cecil the year before, the Hall of Fame has inducted 188 surfers into the institution. It will be an honor to present these 12 surfers with their awards in January”.

The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame is dedicated to the preservation of the history and heritage of East Coast Surfing by enshrining forever the people who have been responsible for surfing’s development and growth on the US East Coast. The ECSHOF was founded in 1996 by one of surfing’s truly great watermen, Greg Noll, along with East Coast legend, Cecil Lear. Every two years, the ECSHOF conducts a public candidate submission process, followed by a thorough nomination and selection process to determine the next ECSHOF Inductees.

For all info on the ECSHOF please visit https://eastcoastsurfinghalloffame.org/