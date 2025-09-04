Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here ! WRV 2025

Photos, intro and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

The first real Hurricane of the 2025 season Erin was one of the best wave makers in recent memory.

Between Monday 8-18-2025 and Tuesday 8-26-2025 Central Florida enjoyed nine straight days of excellent surf.

There were a few more days after that still had a small swell running, but the photos shown here are from the nine days that Erin was really showing its form.

The East Coast Hurricane Season is always hit or miss, literally, and when the storm stays out in the ocean and skirts the coastline waves are the result.

Erin did just that and sent waves as far as Europe with thousands getting some of the best waves this year. Will there be more storms? You bet. Will the waves be as good? We can only hope.