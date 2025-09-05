Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here !  WRV 2025

Photos Bruce Chrisner @brucechrisner1

Manasquan Board Riders Club Ditching the old format and bringing back the soul with the “Carl Danish and Friends Retro Surf Contest”!

Get ready to turn back the clock and shred with style on September 6!

The competitors line-up at the 2016 Manasquan Longboard Classic with some fun as heck looking waves out the back for the event. Photo: Bruce Chrisner

The Manasquan Board Riders Club ( MBRC )  is thrilled to announce a fresh, new look for its annual longboard classic. This year, the event has been renamed the “Carl Danish and Friends Retro Surf Contest,” a spirited nod to the Golden Age of Surfing and a celebration of our community’s vibrant surf culture.

Re-branded event name sake and contest co-founder, Carl Danish has been surfing “’Squan “ as long as anybody and is still charging it. Photo: Bruce Chrisner

This isn’t just a name change; it’s a total vibe shift! We’re ditching the stiff, old format and bringing back the soul of surfing. The “Carl Danish and Friends Retro Surf Contest” is all about fun, friends, and the flow of the ocean.

Second gen ‘Squan Charger, Jesse Duerr, daughter of Iong time Inlet kingpin – and recently selected to be inducted into the East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame Scott Duerr – on a bomb. Photo: Bruce Chrisner

Surfers will compete on Classic Longboards, and Retro Shortboards embracing the graceful, throwback style that makes surfing an art form. It’s less about high-stakes competition and more about sharing waves and good times.

Manasquan Inlet Longboard Classic water weapons of choice. Photo: Bruce Chrisner

“We wanted to shake things up and bring the fun back to the contest scene,” said Manasquan Board Riders Club President, Larry Schmidt. “This event is a tribute to the roots of surfing and the incredible friendships built in the lineup. It’s for everyone—from seasoned surfers to those who just love the feel of a classic log. We can’t wait to see everyone out there, sharing smiles and great waves!”

Surfboard craftsman, Charles Mencel at the 2012 Classic where he took a more than respectable second in the hotly contested Open Mens on his own shaped equipment. Photo: Bruce Chrisner

The contest will take place on September 6 at the Manasquan Inlet. In addition the surfing  action, the event is focused creating a true beach party atmosphere. It’s a day for the whole community to celebrate the Manasquan surf scene.

Grand Legends Division finalists for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place pictured here ( left to right ) who are absolute Garden State legends Vince Troniec, Carl Danish, Doc Rosenblatt . Photo: Bruce Chrisner

The Contest was Carl Danish’s idea in 1993, he called a few of his friends to help him, and they had the first Classic Longboard Contest.

The Original Crew who Started the Contest have either passed away, sadly or are living in other States. Carl is the MBRC Surf Historian, he started the Contest and has kept it going ever since it’s inception.

Perennial Mens finalist Jamie Contraras always puts on a great performance for everyone during the Classic. Photo: Bruce Chrisner

Danish is the last of the Original Members who started the Contest still living in NJ. Thus the name change, it’s his baby, so we thought we would honor him by Re-naming the Contest “Danish and Friends Retro Surf Contest” Schmidt noted.

( l-r ) OG contest  co-organizer,  Carl Danish, Paul “ The Fly” Baymore and co-founder ( RIP )  Joe Troger pose with Carl’s super classic ,Ford surf coupe. A group as classic as the vehicle they stand beside.Photo: Bruce Chrisner

So grab your best retro gear, wax up that classic board, or that Classic Retro Shortboard, and get ready for a day of pure stoke! Join the Manasquan Board Riders Club for a contest that promises to be a legendary celebration of surfing’s timeless spirit.

Another Duerr progeny, Caroline Duerr driving in The Bowl during the 2017 Womens Final. Definitely some excellent surfing genes in that surfing clan. Photo: Bruce Chrisner

For more information, including registration details, please visit [Our Social Media Pages] at Manasquan Board Riders Club on Facebook and or the Manasquan Classic Longboard Contest also on Facebook.

you can also contact organization president Larry “Meatface” Schmidt at manasquanboardridersclub@gmail.com and catch the event as it happens on https://www.liveheats.com/events/403901

The Manasquan Board Riders Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting a positive surf culture in the local community. Through events, competitions, and environmental initiatives, the club aims to preserve and protect the ocean while fostering a lifelong passion for surfing among all ages.

The OG, Manasquan Inlet Classic Longboard Classic poster.