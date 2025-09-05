Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here ! WRV 2025

Photos Bruce Chrisner @brucechrisner1

Manasquan Board Riders Club Ditching the old format and bringing back the soul with the “Carl Danish and Friends Retro Surf Contest”!

Get ready to turn back the clock and shred with style on September 6!

The Manasquan Board Riders Club ( MBRC ) is thrilled to announce a fresh, new look for its annual longboard classic. This year, the event has been renamed the “Carl Danish and Friends Retro Surf Contest,” a spirited nod to the Golden Age of Surfing and a celebration of our community’s vibrant surf culture.

This isn’t just a name change; it’s a total vibe shift! We’re ditching the stiff, old format and bringing back the soul of surfing. The “Carl Danish and Friends Retro Surf Contest” is all about fun, friends, and the flow of the ocean.

Surfers will compete on Classic Longboards, and Retro Shortboards embracing the graceful, throwback style that makes surfing an art form. It’s less about high-stakes competition and more about sharing waves and good times.

“We wanted to shake things up and bring the fun back to the contest scene,” said Manasquan Board Riders Club President, Larry Schmidt. “This event is a tribute to the roots of surfing and the incredible friendships built in the lineup. It’s for everyone—from seasoned surfers to those who just love the feel of a classic log. We can’t wait to see everyone out there, sharing smiles and great waves!”

The contest will take place on September 6 at the Manasquan Inlet. In addition the surfing action, the event is focused creating a true beach party atmosphere. It’s a day for the whole community to celebrate the Manasquan surf scene.

The Contest was Carl Danish’s idea in 1993, he called a few of his friends to help him, and they had the first Classic Longboard Contest.

The Original Crew who Started the Contest have either passed away, sadly or are living in other States. Carl is the MBRC Surf Historian, he started the Contest and has kept it going ever since it’s inception.

Danish is the last of the Original Members who started the Contest still living in NJ. Thus the name change, it’s his baby, so we thought we would honor him by Re-naming the Contest “Danish and Friends Retro Surf Contest” Schmidt noted.

So grab your best retro gear, wax up that classic board, or that Classic Retro Shortboard, and get ready for a day of pure stoke! Join the Manasquan Board Riders Club for a contest that promises to be a legendary celebration of surfing’s timeless spirit.

For more information, including registration details, please visit [Our Social Media Pages] at Manasquan Board Riders Club on Facebook and or the Manasquan Classic Longboard Contest also on Facebook.

you can also contact organization president Larry “Meatface” Schmidt at manasquanboardridersclub@gmail.com and catch the event as it happens on https://www.liveheats.com/events/403901

The Manasquan Board Riders Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting a positive surf culture in the local community. Through events, competitions, and environmental initiatives, the club aims to preserve and protect the ocean while fostering a lifelong passion for surfing among all ages.