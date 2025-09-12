Presented By Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here ! https://www.waveridingvehicles.com/
Photos and intro by Mez @mezapixels
Gideons line-up, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
For a change I’ll spare you the hurricane Erin hype even hough this beast and the relentless run of waves it produced from the Lesser Antilles to Europe deserve every word, sentence and paragraphs of copy written about it.
Chauncey Robinson, South Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
It’s an often used turn of phrase but Erin was definitely one for the books and in our memories in the deepest recesses of our minds.
Robbie Madden, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezaixels
So, in the one photo is worth a thousand words philosophy, there’ll be no re-hashing of the meteorological science behind this supreme wave maker or quotes from the salt soaked surfing masses who enjoyed the aqueous joy she spread far and wide across the North Atlantic.
Sebastian Peters, Gideons, south Brevard county. Photo: ez @mezapixels
All we got for you here in this part 2 photo gallery is photos, lot’s of them.
There are miles of hidden sandbars and trails to explore south of the popular – and more populated – surf breaks of Brevard. Photo: Mez @mezaixels
Write your own captions and mind surf away until your heart is content and until our next storm comes along tho’ he – or she will have a very, very hard act to follow now that Erin has gone into the wave making East Coast Hurricane Hall Of Fame. – Mez –
Chauncey Robinson salutes CJ Hobgood and CJ salutes right back. Photo: Mez @mezaixels
Chauncey Robinson, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Unidentified, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Gideons line-up, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Chauncey Robinson, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
CJ Hobgood south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
CJ Hobgood, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Somewhere in south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Ron Keindl can prepared. south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Ron Keindl. south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Robbie Madden. south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Unidentified, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
CJ Hobgood, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Gideons, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Chauncey Robinson frame one, Gideons, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Chauncey Robinsons frame two, Gideon’s, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Chauncey Robinson on a boardwalk less travelled, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
CJ Hobgood, Gideons, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Sebastian Peters, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Kai Peters, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Gideons, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Robbie Madden, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Chauncey Robinson, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Kiera Campbell, Brandon Campbell and Chauncey Robinsons peace out after another marathon sesh at Gideons, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
CJ Hobgood, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Gideons, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
The end. Spessard Holland sunrise, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels