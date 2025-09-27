Comp Report presented by Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here: WRV

Photos by Bruce Chrisner and Mike Voucolo

The Danish and Friends Classic: A Celebration of Surf, and our Beach Community

The 2025 Danish and Friends Classic, presented by Kane Brewing Company, made a

significant splash on September 6th at Manasquan Inlet, New Jersey. The Manasquan

Board Riders Club (MBRC) hosted their 33rd annual classic surfboard contest, marking a

new chapter for an event formerly known as the “Long Board Classic.” Danish and Friends

renamed for Man with the Idea for the Original Contest and Format Carl Danish, Carl along

with Joseph Troger (RIP), Tom O’Neil, Paul Baymore and Tim Girard started the Event in

1993.

This Year we had super fun Inlet bowls in the 1-3’ range and light onshore conditions, a great

crowd of surfers enjoyed a perfect day – we finished with an after party at world famous

Carlson’s Corner.

Where we all hung out and refueled, and prizes were given out. First

Place Mens Open Longboard was a Creative Army Longboard from Brave New World, and

two Body Glove Full Suits, both First Place Prizes as well, for Womens LB Open, and the newest Division, The Open Retro Short Board.

A New Era of Classic Surfing

The MBRC re-formatted this year’s event to include classic shortboards, expanding the

competition to celebrate the 70s and 80s eras of surfing. This change brought a new

dynamic to the water, welcoming a wider range of styles and boards while still honoring the

event’s longboard roots.

“ We wanted the old school feel with some new blood. This is one

of the only times you can surf the peak with 5 friends” – Contest Organizer Larry “Meatface,

beatface, bloody fuddy meatface” Schmidt said.

Highlights of the Day

It was a day of well-deserved victories and standout performances. James Contreras finally

had his day, earning bragging rights in the Men’s Longboard division after 15 years of

dedication. In a remarkable double performance, Ryan Porter won the Women’s division

and then surfed her way into the Open Retro final against a stacked field of seasoned

veterans and talented groms.

The event was more than just a competition; it was a testament to the thriving beach

community of Manasquan. The Manasquan Board Riders Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit

organization dedicated to serving their community, and this event showcased their

commitment to the sport and the people who love it.

RESULTS :

Mens

James Contreras Men Final 1

Tab Hans Men Final 2

Geoffrey Myers Men Final 3

Michael Melega Men Final 4

Ben Meseroll Men Final 5

JP Merkler Men Final 6

Womens

Ryan porter Women Final 1

Caroline Duerr Women Final 2

Jessica Duerr Women Final 3

Krista Duerr Women Final 4

Joanne Hadley Pixie Rixon

Women Final 5

Walling Women Final 6

Emily Duerr Women Final 7

Aarp

Neil Robinson AARP Final 1

Larry Devine AARP Final 2

Matt Petrula AARP Final 3

Benjamin Amorelli AARP Final 4

Dan Hitchcock AARP Final 5

Larry Schmidt AARP Final 6

Mike Brown AARP Final 7

Legends

Vincent Troniec Legends Final 1

Wayne Ignatuk Legends Final 2

Michael Sweeney Legends Final 3

Bob Duerr Legends Final 4

Carl Danish Legends Final 5

Bobby Howell Legends Final 6

Open

Ryan Tracy

Retro Open

Cole Deveney

Brett Hill

Justin Taylor

Ryan Porter

Retro Final 5Finn Holloway