Photos, caption and words by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

The 7th Annual Hotdogz on a Stix was held July 5th, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The contest moved south about a half a mile from where it’s been held for the last six years due to a new location for promotor Dennis Griffin’s surf shop Core Surf. He likes to have it near the store in case any issues arise and they need help from the store in any way.

The contest again had nice little waves all day with clean conditions in the early morning that stayed fun all day, with very little wind as the day went on.

As the event is promoted as a “ LOG “ contest, all boards are nine foot or bigger, and are all from the sixties or before. Core Surfshop provides boards as in previous years for any surfer who does not own a vintage surfboard and they change in what’s available from year to year.

As last year started a new format of the Women and the Men competing against each other instead of separate divisions, the call was for winner to take all. Women’s competitor Malia ilagan posted a 14.67 in heat four besting third place finisher Liam Kolkmeyer to take the heat and then went on in two more heats to post double digit results.

The boys kept a close eye on her as she moved along heat after heat. Eventual winner Saxon Wilson won three out of four heats on his way to the first place trophy and a $700.00 check along with two $50.00 checks for longest nose ride and best single wave.

Some other awards that were given out, were for $50.00 for “Crowd Favorite” that went to Payton Lima. Best Lady $200.00 and Longest Drive $100.00 went to Malia ilagan.

Once again the event was a great day for everyone who came out with a special appearance from Cocoa Beacher and East Coast Hall of Famer Matt Kechele with everyone involved is looking for next year’s event to only get better.

Thanks to all the sponsors who helped with this year’s Hotdogs on a Stix : Sunseed Co OP, Jesse the Jeweler, Phix Dr, Green wing service, Dv Tee’s, Canaveral ice cream & coffee, Florida lifestyle realty, Space Coast CBD and ESM. -Tom Dugan –

RESULTS : 7th Annual Hotdogz on a Stix

1-Saxon Wilson $700.00

2-Gavin Idone $550.00

3-Liam Kolokmeyer $450.00

4-Colby Nicholls. $300.00

5-Tommy Coleman $250.00

6-Brett Staska. $250.00

7-Brent Russel. $200.00

8-DC Lewis. $200.00