The first real Hurricane of the 2025 season Erin was one of the best wave makers in recent memory.
This is the timeless part of any go out where your heart and pulse rates go HAM right before see what the break you have chosen to surf has in store for you. PHOTO: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Between Monday 8-18-2025 and Tuesday 8-26-2025 Central Florida enjoyed nine straight days of excellent surf.
Clean waves from Hurricane Erin and sunny skies with temperatures in the 90’s made for a great week of waves. Ian Honda digs in on Friday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
There were a few more days after that still had a small swell running, but the photos shown here are from the nine days that Erin was really showing its form.
Coral Schuster on Monday, the first day the waves showed up in Florida. Not too big yet but plenty of fun. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The East Coast Hurricane Season is always hit or miss, literally, and when the storm stays out in the ocean and skirts the coastline waves are the result.
Dive! Dive! Admiring it’s stunning, lime green beauty before taking evasive action, Coral Schuster goes face-to-face with Erin in Central Florida. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Erin did just that and sent waves as far as Europe with thousands getting some of the best waves this year. Will there be more storms? You bet. Will the waves be as good? We can only hope.
Surfer Kedren Ferrero was stoked with a brand new surfboard for the swell. Four days later it was in two pieces. Luckily he got a few waves on it, clean and mean. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Hurricane Erin’s bombing swell + the many Coquina reef bottoms of Satellite Beach = xxxxxx. PHOTO: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Back from Hawaii by way of Jacksonville and now Cape Canaveral, Triston Utz drove thirty minutes south to catch some waves and a bit of air to boot. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
How nice is this set up? An overhead peak going right and left with no one on it and not a drop of water out of place. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
His brand new four day old board. Yes, Kedren Ferrero is bummed but that’s how things go when a Hurricane swell hits your beach. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The Shred Doctor Corey Howell doing what he does best …… SHRED. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
You know Florida is pumping when you see a lot of beach walk arounds instead of trying to paddle out through set waves and back to the main peak. PHOTO: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Nice backside for Phillip Watters in Central Florida Friday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Brian Hinton heads back to the power source on a clean one Friday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
John Cangianella taps the coping backside Saturday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
On the eighth day of waves the swell had moved way north of Florida but was still sending beautiful clean lines. Grom Jackson Lane and his buddy enjoying their time at the beach. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
9:27 Friday morning, wave after wave, set after set. The Erin swell was in full swing. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Even though the swell was winding down on Tuesday, there were still beautiful waves to be had. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Local Adam Wickwire back in the saddle with a nice snap on an open face. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Backside attack on a sparkly one. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The weather was sunnier each day but at times the beach needed to be evacuated due to torrential Florida summer rains and the thunderstorm and lightening strikes accompanying them. Incoming storm threatening to end another session. PHOTO: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Inside drainer. The main signature of the Erin swell in most parts of Florida trended towards long, super ripple lined-up walls with occasional barrels. This would be one of those occasions in north Brevard County. PHOTO: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Down the beach the rights kept the crowd separated with sets like this one moving through. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Clean snap by this unknown surfer. Any one got his name? PHOTO : @tomduganphoto
Satellite Beach local enjoying her home break. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The future of surfing. These groms already rip and are grabbing the biggest sets they can catch every day. Keep an eye on these three from Central Florida. PHOTOS: @tomduganphotos
Look for ‘Erin Go Brah’ Part 2 with a follow up Mez mega photo gallery early next week !