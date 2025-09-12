Presented By Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here ! https://www.waveridingvehicles.com/

Photos and intro by Mez @mezapixels

For a change I’ll spare you the hurricane Erin hype even hough this beast and the relentless run of waves it produced from the Lesser Antilles to Europe deserve every word, sentence and paragraphs of copy written about it.

It’s an often used turn of phrase but Erin was definitely one for the books and in our memories in the deepest recesses of our minds.

So, in the one photo is worth a thousand words philosophy, there’ll be no re-hashing of the meteorological science behind this supreme wave maker or quotes from the salt soaked surfing masses who enjoyed the aqueous joy she spread far and wide across the North Atlantic.

All we got for you here in this part 2 photo gallery is photos, lot’s of them.

Write your own captions and mind surf away until your heart is content and until our next storm comes along tho’ he – or she will have a very, very hard act to follow now that Erin has gone into the wave making East Coast Hurricane Hall Of Fame. – Mez –