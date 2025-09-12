Presented By Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here ! https://www.waveridingvehicles.com/

Photos and intro by Mez @mezapixels

Gideons line-up, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

For a change I’ll spare you the hurricane Erin  hype even hough this beast and the relentless run of waves it produced from the Lesser Antilles to Europe deserve every word, sentence and paragraphs of copy written about it.

Chauncey Robinson, South Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

It’s  an often used turn of phrase but Erin was definitely one for the books and in our memories in the deepest recesses of our minds.

Robbie Madden, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezaixels

So, in the one photo is worth a thousand words philosophy, there’ll be no re-hashing of the meteorological science behind this supreme wave maker or quotes from the salt soaked surfing masses who enjoyed the aqueous joy she spread far and wide across the North Atlantic.

Sebastian Peters, Gideons, south Brevard county. Photo: ez @mezapixels

All we got for you here in this part 2 photo gallery is photos, lot’s of them.

There are miles of hidden sandbars and trails to explore south of the popular – and more populated – surf breaks of Brevard. Photo: Mez @mezaixels

Write your own captions and mind surf away until your heart is content and until our next storm comes along tho’ he – or she  will have a very, very hard act to follow now that Erin has gone into the wave making East Coast Hurricane Hall Of Fame. – Mez –

Chauncey Robinson salutes CJ Hobgood and CJ salutes right back. Photo: Mez @mezaixels

Chauncey Robinson, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Unidentified, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Gideons line-up, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Chauncey Robinson, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

CJ Hobgood south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

CJ Hobgood, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Somewhere in south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Ron Keindl can prepared. south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Ron Keindl. south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Robbie Madden. south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Unidentified, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

CJ Hobgood, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Gideons, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Chauncey Robinson frame one, Gideons, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Chauncey Robinsons frame two, Gideon’s, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Chauncey Robinson on a boardwalk less travelled, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

CJ Hobgood, Gideons, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Sebastian Peters, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Kai Peters, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Gideons, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Robbie Madden, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Chauncey Robinson, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Kiera Campbell, Brandon Campbell and Chauncey Robinsons peace out after another marathon sesh at Gideons, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

CJ Hobgood, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Gideons, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

The end. Spessard Holland sunrise, south Brevard county. Photo: Mez @mezapixels