Photos ( except where noted in the captions ), story and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
The 23rd Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic went down November 14th-16th in Flagler Beach, FL. Always a great contest and benefit, celebrating community and hope in remembrance of Tommy Tant.
The contest poster art is always a classic rendition that captures the spirit of the town and the event and is an insta-collectors item. Courtesy Tommy Tant Contest
What began in memory of Tommy Tant—a local surfer who passed away tragically from an aortic aneurysm at 24 years old—has grown into a beloved event that celebrates the bond of family, friendship, and surf culture he loved.
Sunday’s surf was small with strong offshore winds. Lanea Mons still found waves to score on to take her to a third in the Jr. Pro and a first in the Woman’s Pro, Congratulations. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
And the iconic community Flagler Beach might be one of the coolest surf towns on our coast. Originally called Ocean City, the name was changed to Flagler Beach in 1923, but the Flagler Beach Municipal Pier wasn’t open until July 4th,1928.
The peaceful, morning sunrise solace before the two day competative storm gets underway. Saturday sunrise at the 23 Annual Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic 2025. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
In 1980 a Nor’easter almost destroyed the pier. In 1984, a Thanksgiving Nor’easter damaged the pier so much it was debated if it was worth fixing. Move forward to 2022, when Hurricane Ian took 30ft off the end of the pier with severe damage also to A1A. By the end of 2026 a stronger, wider and higher pier will be rebuilt and finished.
Local surfer and this year’s winner Robbie McCormick has won the Tommy Tant before and will undoubtably win it again as his surfing at his home-break is electric. Home boy snapping one on Saturday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The event this year was moved a bit south of its usual location, but with the waves being only two to three feet, the sandbar was actually breaking in front of, and just a bit south of the judges scaffolding.
Sunday’s waves were clean but so small. This is what you want, only five foot bigger. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The small wave made it a bit difficult to find a good wave to get a high score on, but in every heat there were definitely some stand out performances. As heat after heat marched on, the standout surfers started to emerge and the top surfers were not that much of a surprise, as they have stood on the winners’ podium here before.
Smile for the camera. To the winners go the spoils. PHOTO : Carla Cline
Local names like Blumenfeld Jimmy ( and uber ripper son, Skye ), Lindsley, Huckabee, Burger and McCormick all placed and won certain divisions. There were interference calls, almost missed heats, and heats put on hold when surfers had to change colors or boards for their next heat.
As local as you can be, Skye Blumenfeld and his dad Jimmy have been in every one of the Tommy Tant’s. Both have always placed in many of the final heats and winning a few along the way. Skye on his way to a 3rd place in this year’s event. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
As in all the years gone by, the surfing was at a very high level, even with the waves being small. Saturday had a few waves chest high and Sunday’s waves only made it a bit above the waistSurfers were stoked, they ran 19 divisions and over 80 heats, so there was plenty of surf action to be had once again at this year’s Tommy Tant.
Tommy Tant’s brother and contest organizer Will, wife Clarissa, and eight week old baby Eleanor were on hand to celebrate Tommy’s life and the overall good spirits that have been part of the Flagler Beach community for the past 23 years. Life moves on but the true great ones are never forgotten. A testament that the locals and surfing populace have come together year after year is a attestation to the love of community and family. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Eastern Surf Magazine / www.easternsurf.com sends out a huge thank you to all who helped to make it happen this year and a big congratulations to all the competitors and finalists who took home a part of the $12,000.00 prize money and trophies.
14 yr old Charles Moren drove up from Jupiter, Florida to surf the Jr. Men’s Pro. Charlie pushing off the lip and releasing a fin with a solid grom bucket on Saturday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
As always, we are looking forward to next year, a new Flagler Pier and the 24’th running of “The Tommy”. – Tom Dugan –
Longboard Pro by Chris Conklin Painting
1-Saxon Wilson
2-Shane Konrad
3-Skye Blumenfeld
4-DeSales Mudd
Men’s Longboard Pro Winner Saxon Wilson posted a whopping 17.66 in his first heat, a 10.27 in his second heat, and a 11.67 in the finals to take the win. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Jr. Pro by Surf Station and Van
1-Matton Bain
2-Mako Musilunas
3-Lanea Mons
4-Benji Lange
The waves held throughout the day on Saturday, enough for each contestant to get a bit loose and put down a good score if they could find a section to hit. Matton Bain smacks one in the Men’s Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Womens Pro by Advent Health
1-Lanea Mons
2-Georgia Brown
3-Delaney Spruill
4-Lani Rodriguez
The smallest things can give you an advantage in competition. Women’s longboard competitors make fin adjustments before the final heat, hoping for that little bit of an edge in the small Sunday waves. PHOTO :@tomduganphotos
Mens Pro by Advent Health
1-Robbie McCormick
2-Ryan Huckabee
3-Carl Burger
4-Chauncey Robinson
Carl Burger’s backside attack put him into a 3rd in the Men’s Pro. Good surfing is always rewarded. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Although the waves on Sunday were really small, there was still plenty to work with for the Chris Conklin Longboard Pro. Shane Konrad hangs five on his way to a second place as Skye Blumenfeld waits his turn out the back. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Doing double duty manning the SunBum booth and competing, Chauncey Robinson surfed a few heats that ended with him grabbing a fourth in the Men’s Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
First day jitters at the contest. Judges and staff working things out as the surf fans start to arive Saturday morning. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Benji Lacy in front of Carl Burger ended with Carl getting an interference call. Carl was not happy but had enough points to move forward in the finals and snag a third place finish. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Flagler Beach, you can do so many fun things at The Tommy for all your enjoyment needs. Always know for “getting the shot” – and not missing out on a good self portrait, East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame shooter Tom Dugan strikes a pose for his wife Mimi who obviously knows her way around a 35 mm camera. Photo: Mimi Dugan @theycallmenini
When not MC’ing the contest, Travis Ajay throws on a singlet and competes in it. Travis throwing down for a fourth place finish in the Mens 46-59 Division. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Your first and third place finishers in the Men’s Pro Division, and good bud’s Robbie McCormick and Carl Burger. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
With small waves throughout the contest, taking advantage of every set was priority. Longboarders on it Saturday afternoon. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Another local, Jesse Heilman, tail out and fins free in the Men’s Pro on Saturday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
DC Lewis and Mako Musilunas get ready for their Jr. Pro heat Sunday morning. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Saturday’s fan’s at the beach. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Austin Clouse fins out backside at 4:20 on Saturday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Sunday was small and perfect, with clean waves and offshore winds. If this wave was only four foot bigger… PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Perfect wave on Sunday with a perfect five by Lukas Petrillo in the Chris Conklin Longboard Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Mako Musilunas surfed more heats than almost anyone. He entered more divisions to help support the Tommy Tant event and got a few good waves to boot. Sunday Funday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The Tadpole heats were some of the most fun heats to watch of the contest. Dads pushed their kids into the waves and the groms did all they could to rip it up for the win. Kody Joiner and his dad watch Julian Davis rip his way to a first place finish. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Men’s Pro 2nd place finisher Ryan Huckabee destroys a small wave in the finals Sunday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos