Photos ( except where noted in the captions ), story and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

The 23rd Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic went down November 14th-16th in Flagler Beach, FL. Always a great contest and benefit, celebrating community and hope in remembrance of Tommy Tant.

What began in memory of Tommy Tant—a local surfer who passed away tragically from an aortic aneurysm at 24 years old—has grown into a beloved event that celebrates the bond of family, friendship, and surf culture he loved.

And the iconic community Flagler Beach might be one of the coolest surf towns on our coast. Originally called Ocean City, the name was changed to Flagler Beach in 1923, but the Flagler Beach Municipal Pier wasn’t open until July 4th,1928.

In 1980 a Nor’easter almost destroyed the pier. In 1984, a Thanksgiving Nor’easter damaged the pier so much it was debated if it was worth fixing. Move forward to 2022, when Hurricane Ian took 30ft off the end of the pier with severe damage also to A1A. By the end of 2026 a stronger, wider and higher pier will be rebuilt and finished.

The event this year was moved a bit south of its usual location, but with the waves being only two to three feet, the sandbar was actually breaking in front of, and just a bit south of the judges scaffolding.

The small wave made it a bit difficult to find a good wave to get a high score on, but in every heat there were definitely some stand out performances. As heat after heat marched on, the standout surfers started to emerge and the top surfers were not that much of a surprise, as they have stood on the winners’ podium here before.

Local names like Blumenfeld Jimmy ( and uber ripper son, Skye ), Lindsley, Huckabee, Burger and McCormick all placed and won certain divisions. There were interference calls, almost missed heats, and heats put on hold when surfers had to change colors or boards for their next heat.

As in all the years gone by, the surfing was at a very high level, even with the waves being small. Saturday had a few waves chest high and Sunday’s waves only made it a bit above the waistSurfers were stoked, they ran 19 divisions and over 80 heats, so there was plenty of surf action to be had once again at this year’s Tommy Tant.

Eastern Surf Magazine / www.easternsurf.com sends out a huge thank you to all who helped to make it happen this year and a big congratulations to all the competitors and finalists who took home a part of the $12,000.00 prize money and trophies.

As always, we are looking forward to next year, a new Flagler Pier and the 24’th running of “The Tommy”. – Tom Dugan –

Longboard Pro by Chris Conklin Painting

1-Saxon Wilson

2-Shane Konrad

3-Skye Blumenfeld

4-DeSales Mudd

Jr. Pro by Surf Station and Van

1-Matton Bain

2-Mako Musilunas

3-Lanea Mons

4-Benji Lange

Womens Pro by Advent Health

1-Lanea Mons

2-Georgia Brown

3-Delaney Spruill

4-Lani Rodriguez

Mens Pro by Advent Health

1-Robbie McCormick

2-Ryan Huckabee

3-Carl Burger

4-Chauncey Robinson