Just because we’re calling this Part 2 follow up to Thursday’s Thanksgiving photo gallery “Leftovers” does not mean, by any stretch, we’re utilizing second rate images we didn’t select for Part 1.
Oh contraire, mon ami’s !
… thankful for wide open faces with plenty of of places to let your mind run wild with attack angles. Jamey Horst off the top and plotting his next moves down the line move in Central Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Everybody knows that, like Italian cuisine, Thanksgiving leftovers taste better after they get a few days in the fridge to fully meld.
… thankful for beach breaks in the land of craggy, rocky coastline point breaks and neck breaker slabs like this bit of sand bottomed, southern Maine Perfection. Photo: Josh Kelly @joshuakellyphotos
This is specially spot on when we are talking about re-heated slices of dark meat bird and stuffing sang’wich topped off with giblet gravy and jellied cranberry sauce followed by a big ol’ slice of mom’s two day old homemade pumpkin pie with real whip cream on top. Dee-flipping- licious! Just like this mega photo gallery where we give additional thanks and reasons we are beyond stoked to be surfers.
…. thankful for breezy, 10-15 mph side shore winds for attaining max tweak-age on your boosts. Chauncey Robinson fins far forward and going for the gusto in South Brevard County, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
There are too many reasons to list here why we should drop to our knees right now and give thanks for our collective good fortunes but here’s 31 more to add to the list we already gave you in Part 1, which you can check out here if you missed Thanksgiving Part 1.
… thankful for somebody paddling out on the shoulder to spray with your cutback and why do we all seem to turn extra hard when presented with the opportunity? Tristan Spears loading up his bottom turn in Maine and the victim who has to know it’s coming. Photo: Josh Kelly @joshkellyphotos
…thankful for the fisheye lens POV and those who know how to team up to utilize them like Mason Barnes and the Godfather Of Cold Water Surf Photography, Mike “ Nellie” Nelson. Photo: Mike Nelson @fullnelson_photos
… thankful for those who surf with flair, panache and no noise in their style like Noah Schweizer at New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Photo: Kem Mc Nair @kemmcnair1
… thankful for The Weather Channel coming to your beach to freak you out with the possibility of copping a direct hit during Hurricane season or assuring you that you’re getting waves. Or both. Photo: Anthony Osment @anthonyosment
… thankful for semi-gnarly weather days to keep it real. New Hampshire’s Ian Dreher keeps his expectations low just like his railed out bottom turns. Photo: Ralph Fatello @ralphs.pic
… thankful for longboards. Everybody should embrace a fine tuned log for maximizing time in the water and for the pure joy and fun factor of riding a plank in smaller conditions. Malia Ilagan styling and profiling on a small Summers day in Cocoa Beach, the longboard capitol of Florida.. Photo : @tomduganphotos
… thankful for red flag days and “surfers only” allowed out in the water. Unidentified leans into Hurricane Erin on Long Island. Photo: Josh Goetz @jgoetzphotography
… thankful for an eye witness to affirm you were indeed ripping out there. Unidentified Long Island, New York shredder carving for an audience of one. Photo: Josh Goetz @jgoetzphotography
… thankful for the development and more widespread use of “surf caps”. Maybe not for everybody but protecting your melon from the suns rays no matter where you are is a good way to avoid melanoma and stitches at your next dermatologist visit. Kyle Hogan keeps a lid on it in Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
… thankful young bucks who for go for broke. Cole Deveney frontside grabbing for maximum apogee at Ocean County Line in Central New Jersey. Photo Mike Voucolo @mikesshoreshots
… thankful for well designed beach access boardwalks that make perfect peanut gallery / surf checks spots. Lido Beach, New York . Photo: Zak Suhar photo @zaksuhar
… thankful for witnessing a top 10 ranked World Tour pro ripping the bag out of an east coast break. Brasil’s Luana Silva showed up and blew up at the Lighthouse in Buxton, North Carolina this past September blowing the minds of all in the process with turns like this. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
… thankful for ones that get away. A beautiful, hypnotizing Long Island almond eye shaped tube rolls in unmolested. Sometimes it’s just seem’s right to sit on the shoulder and admire Mother Oceans handy work from a distance while counting your blessings you’re a surfer Photo: Josh Goetz @jgoetzphotography
… thankful for step up’s. Unidentified needing every extra inch to tackle this sizable Montauk, Long Island beauty. Photo: James Katsipis @letstaukgrams
… thankful for pretty as a picture, pulled back views and late Autumnal afternoon light. The quintessential line-up shot with an unidentified New Jersey rider plugging in and bringing the frame together beautifully. Photo: Bobby Siliato @robertsiliato
… thankful for the inspired youth who rip hard like Ryan Parkinson during the US Prime at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, North Carolina. Photo: Jon Carter @joncarterphotography
… thankful for bright sunny days, warm weather and super ripple beach break surf to get loose in the juice. Isabella Goodwin’s effortless backside slash in Satellite Beach, Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos…
… thankful for the elders still ripping hard as ever to show gen-next how it’s done. Patrick Evers ain’t exactly ancient by any stretch but he is one of the “older guys” now and a prime example that age is just a number to surfers who are still as passionate and in love with riding a wave as they’ve ever been. Photo: Anthony Osment @anthonyosment
… thankful for those who know when to wait their turn, not drop in and just enjoy another surfers good fortune. Next one is yours Big Guy! Photo: John Gilman @njsurfphoto
… thankful for sick waves at comps. US Prime on the south side of Jennette’s pier. Photo: Jon Carter @joncarterphotography
… thankful for deep, dirty water shacks because, when you’re able to get this pitted, you could give zero craps about crappy water color. Logan Dawson gets a filthy one – figuratively and literally – somewhere along the DelMarVa-lous coastline. Photo: Michelle Sommers @sommerssurf
… thankful for being able to trunk it. Scott Posner skinning it this past November in Palm Beach County, Florida. Photo: Sean Obrien @thesaletedlens
… thankful for corduroy lines marching in non-stop to help feed the masses at crowded breaks like new Smyrna Beach, Florida. Photo: Smyrna Surfline cam @surfline
… thankful for groms with style and technique beyond their years who will keep east coast during progressing by leaps and bounds as we move into the future. Photo: Anthony Osment @anthonyosment
… thankful for getting frothy. Asbury Park, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Siliato @robertsiliato
… thankful for the crowds being on the beach as a session winds down while you stay out in the line-up milking every bit of the aqueous bounty Ma Ocean created. Surfed out spectators watching a beauty of a wave zip by unridden at The Lighthouse in Buxton, North Carolina. Phot: Mez @mezapixels
… thankful for Florida barrels. Yep, they do exist in the land of gators and Slater and they sure can be pretty just like this empty, Central Florida dreamer. Photo: Tom Dugan
… thankful for blazing sunrise and sunsets to start and end the day as well as this Thanksgiving swell gallery. Maryland positively Fuego. Photo: Michelle Sommers @sommerssurf