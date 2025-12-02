This photo gallery is presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at Wave Riding Vehicles, please check ’em out here ! WRV

Just because we’re calling this Part 2 follow up to Thursday’s Thanksgiving photo gallery “Leftovers” does not mean, by any stretch, we’re utilizing second rate images we didn’t select for Part 1.

Oh contraire, mon ami’s !

Everybody knows that, like Italian cuisine, Thanksgiving leftovers taste better after they get a few days in the fridge to fully meld.

This is specially spot on when we are talking about re-heated slices of dark meat bird and stuffing sang’wich topped off with giblet gravy and jellied cranberry sauce followed by a big ol’ slice of mom’s two day old homemade pumpkin pie with real whip cream on top. Dee-flipping- licious! Just like this mega photo gallery where we give additional thanks and reasons we are beyond stoked to be surfers.

There are too many reasons to list here why we should drop to our knees right now and give thanks for our collective good fortunes but here’s 31 more to add to the list we already gave you in Part 1, which you can check out here if you missed Thanksgiving Part 1.