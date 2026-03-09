Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here WRV
Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
When your local break is looking this good, it’s time to stop whatever you’re doing and go surfing. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Some people keep a chart of surf size and conditions on a day to day basis. I do not, but if I did, the month of February 2026 would probably have the most overhead days with good tides and offshore winds here in Central Florida in a very long time.
The new crew of women surfers are pulling out all the stops on the bigger days and just killing it. Isabella Goodwin eyeing the lip on a clean overhead wave. PHOTO : @tomduganphoto
There were so many clean days with head high to overhead surf that it all became a blur of sorts.
Longboarder extraordinaire Saxon Wilson hands five backside on a beautiful wave. What a view of talent for the guy paddling out. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
January, February and March can be a volatile, up and down period of weather changes presenting a veritable meteorological box of chocolates from week to week.
Straight up, Logan Radd making it look easy. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
February went from people still surfing in baggies to having to don a variety of neoprene styles and millimeters all the way to wriggling into 3/2 and 3/4 full wetsuits with boots and gloves when the temperatures dipped into the twenties with windchills in the mid-teens a couple of times.
Eighth floor surf check with Kelly Branagh. Looking pretty good from here. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
For any location that is plenty damn cold but, for the Sunshine State, it was quite the extreme and thank goodness those days were few.
Teddy Wittemann once again cutting loose in the juice. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
This time of year in Florida the differences in weather from week to week demands you be ready for almost anything from slathering yourself in sunscreen while shooting photos in just shorts and a t-shirt to bundling up in winter jackets while layered up underneath in your warmest duds occasionally accompanied by wool beanies and even gloves.
Nothing like great waves with strong offshore winds. A hooded Chauncey Robinson navigates the lip on a cold Winter day in February. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Chilly conditions aside, this year will stick out in many surfers memories as some of the best run of Winter waves to hit the coast in recent years with the good news being 1) we probably won’t get any more super deep cold fronts with foliage killing frost and freeze warnings and 2 ) Winter ain’t over just yet with the promise of more north swells to come in.
When the waves are working at his old home break, CJ Hobgood likes to show up and ride a few with the boys. CJ obliterates a right while hanging with his homies. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
While we get ready to say good bye to the cruelest and coldest months of the year in a few weeks as we heads towards the first day of Spring, check out this Part 2 Winter photo gallery with images captured from different days and swells from a very busy, surf filled month of February.
Former World Tour Pro Surfer Gabe Kling said his son had never surfed this break in Central Florida before but he really liked his first time experience. Kayson Kling fins out Satellite Beach, Florida. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Just another day at the beach. One surfer heading in, five heading out, along with two paddle boarders, and one photographer to capture the moments. Satellite Beach, Florida. Note all the dead, browned Seagrape foliage from the notorious cold front the week before with mid-teen windchills being the reason why. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
William Hedleston cuts loose backside early morning in Satellite Beach, Florida. PHOTO :@tomduganphotos
Reese Lenox is the older sister at 16yrs old of the two Lenox girls. Surfing is a huge part of their DNA and when it’s on you will more than likely find them both in the water. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The new crew of very talented girls you may encounter one day or every day surfing in Central Florida. ( L to R ) Mahina Friend, Reese Lenox, Tylah Maresh, Isabella Goodwin and Peyton Lenox. PHOTO @tomduganphotos
ESM is really liking all the girls that are showing up and blowing up. The younger of the Lenox sisters, Peyton is 14 yrs old and is surfing whenever the waves are good. Peyton taking the top of of this wave on one of the better days of February. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
When the waves are on, so is his performance. Taking it next level, Christian Daniels throws caution to the wind with this fins out frontside air in the early morning light. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
This is what offshore winds look like in Central Florida during the month of February. Benji Lang throwing buckets in the wind. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Cole Burford putting his fish to the test. Backside attack in Central Florida. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Another dream day on the Space Coast of Florida. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Having someone taking videos is a plus in today’s surfing. Here Atticus Stark checks some footage his Dad is shooting before heading back out. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Benji Lange drove south from his home in St. Augustine to Central Florida to get some waves and a bit of warmer water. His timing couldn’t have been better and catching a few bombs made it well worth the drive. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Surfline’s Central Florida Forecast by forecaster Mike Watson for this day, “Solid shot of head-overhead surf off long period NE swell. Chilly NW winds.” PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
February had so many good days in Central Florida it was hard to keep track of what day was better than the other. Kyle Garson on a day that will go into the memory books. PHOTO :@tomduganphotos
How good does David Speir surf? This good. Enough said. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
These two guys have surfed more waves and places around the world than most surfers half their age. The funny thing is they are both surfing better than ever and both are in their fifties. Left David Speir and right Scott “ Butchy” Bouchard. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Another Florida surfer who has been in the spotlite since he was a 10 year old grom, Kyle Garson hard into a roundhouse turn. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
February by far had some of the best conditions of the winter so far. Ben Doughty in the late afternoon digging the clean conditions and overhead waves. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Moonrise after a long day of perfect waves. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Clean lines like this are a long boarders best friend and a hell of a lot of fun too. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Beach Patrol …. Now that’s a license plate. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Carl Burger with a proper tail tap above the lip. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Look for East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame photographer Tom Dugan’s Part Three Winter photo gallery next week. Tom pictured on the job at one his favorite surf destinations ( which he was the first pro photog to explore and document ), Costa Rica. PHOTO: courtesy Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos