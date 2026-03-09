Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here WRV

Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Some people keep a chart of surf size and conditions on a day to day basis. I do not, but if I did, the month of February 2026 would probably have the most overhead days with good tides and offshore winds here in Central Florida in a very long time.

There were so many clean days with head high to overhead surf that it all became a blur of sorts.

January, February and March can be a volatile, up and down period of weather changes presenting a veritable meteorological box of chocolates from week to week.

February went from people still surfing in baggies to having to don a variety of neoprene styles and millimeters all the way to wriggling into 3/2 and 3/4 full wetsuits with boots and gloves when the temperatures dipped into the twenties with windchills in the mid-teens a couple of times.

For any location that is plenty damn cold but, for the Sunshine State, it was quite the extreme and thank goodness those days were few.

This time of year in Florida the differences in weather from week to week demands you be ready for almost anything from slathering yourself in sunscreen while shooting photos in just shorts and a t-shirt to bundling up in winter jackets while layered up underneath in your warmest duds occasionally accompanied by wool beanies and even gloves.

Chilly conditions aside, this year will stick out in many surfers memories as some of the best run of Winter waves to hit the coast in recent years with the good news being 1) we probably won’t get any more super deep cold fronts with foliage killing frost and freeze warnings and 2 ) Winter ain’t over just yet with the promise of more north swells to come in.

While we get ready to say good bye to the cruelest and coldest months of the year in a few weeks as we heads towards the first day of Spring, check out this Part 2 Winter photo gallery with images captured from different days and swells from a very busy, surf filled month of February.