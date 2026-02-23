Presented by our Friends Of  The Porpoise at Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here WRV

Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos, gallery number one of three

Taking surfing photos is a very rewarding and fun thing to do that and I’ve been at it since 1980. It’s not rewarding in a financial way or in a pat on the back way, it’s the personal satisfaction of seeing someone doing a great maneuver on a wave and in that instant of time capturing the moment and seeing it in your camera.

This is a photo of a good day in Central Florida. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

And then it’s home to download the photos into your computer, start the daunting task of narrowing it down to the best photos and storing them onto my hard drive. The passion for surf photography is what it has always been for me.

Classic air up and over this section by an unidentified surfer. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

 Just about whenever a swell arrives, I’m up early and head out in search of the best surfers, riding the best waves.  These days I stick way closer to home, more so than in the past, but these are still some of the best set-ups in Florida – and the East Coast -when it’s on.

Trying out a new surfboard is always a good time, especially when you have some actual waves to put it to the test. Here Jamie Twigg seems to be getting the hang of his new board and from the photo it looks like it works pretty well too. @tomduganphotos

Adding to that fact is the variety of breaks all within twenty miles of my home in either direction. Another huge plus is some of the best shredders on East Coast make Central Florida their home so the talent pool both male and female is as deep as anywhere in the Sunshine State and beyond.

When you break out your phone to send a photo to your friends. How fast do you think it took them to get ready and head to the beach? PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Jetty Park, Canaveral Pier, The Streets, Patrick Air force Base, Hightower, RC’s, Howard Futch Park, Melbourne Beach, Spanish House, Sebastian Inlet, and the Hole give me quite the choice of places and angles to shoot and they all have a crew of locals ready to rip every wave that comes their way.

This is one of the East Coast legends who just gets better with age . David Speir taps one frontside. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

But, the biggest problem for me is I very rarely ever post any photos. I’m constantly asked every time I’m shooting by some random surfer where I post my photos and I always give the same answer, our website at www.easternsurf.com or @easternsurfmag on Instagram.

But in truth, I just never get around to putting together an edit of my favorite shots from any one session so they mostly go unseen except on our ESM socials once in awhile.

With a constant run of surf the boys have been cutting loose like never before. Teddy Wittemann fins out backside air. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

That is now going to stop. Almost two months into 2026 I have decided my New Year’s resolution is to post away, hopefully after each swell in a relatively short time (waves permitting), and get some great images posted for our tens of thousand of followers to enjoy.

On your way to the beach along Florida’s Hwy A1A, that is now called Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

What we are doing now, starting with this gallery, is present three months of captures in three installments. The first post is photos from December, then my January’s shoots, with the final one being the latest February sessions I’m compiling now.

Kendren Ferrero floats one in the shore break. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

 Each month has a different vibe to it with different swells with different looks and weather influences, but each month had some good winter waves and some with days good size from several deep cold fronts. Stay tuned to www.easternsurf.com for my follow up’s and, hopefully, I will be seeing you at the beach with my camera in hand for future posts. Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Beckham McCart slams one at twelve o’clock. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Daya McCart tail slides the end section. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Some faces of the new crew of women’s surfers in Central Florida. ( L to R ) Peyton Lenox, Daya McCart, and Avaya Horschel. Remember those names. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

There is some good energy in the water and it’s from the women that are now at every break along the coast. Reese Lenox is on it all the time when the waves permit and her surfing shows it. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Randy Nolan on his day off from boat building. Always stays near the water. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

As local as they come, Shaper Sam Barker, one time protoge / apprentice for east Coast Hall Of Fame board builder, Greg Loerh putting one of his shapes to the test. Looks good from this perspective. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

This guy can surf but never got his name. Nice snap on a small day. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Another girl from Central Florida surfing like never before. Tali Gilberts backside speed run late afternoon. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

These are the mornings we all look forward to, offshore winds and a nice clean little swell to get the motor running. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

This is what you call an “ instant crowd “ at any break when seven people head out all at the same time. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

FORECAST : Sunny days with a chance of waves. Ian Honda taking advantage of the daily prediction. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Central Florida has had a fun run of waves. Nothing too big or out of the ordinary, just lots of clean rideable days . UFO backside ripper. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

 

Look for East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame photographer Tom Dugan’s Part Two Winter photo gallery next week. Tom posing with the Kelly Slater statue that his world famous “Tomahawk Chop” photo inspired. Photo: Mez @mezapixels