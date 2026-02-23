Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here WRV

Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos, gallery number one of three

Taking surfing photos is a very rewarding and fun thing to do that and I’ve been at it since 1980. It’s not rewarding in a financial way or in a pat on the back way, it’s the personal satisfaction of seeing someone doing a great maneuver on a wave and in that instant of time capturing the moment and seeing it in your camera.

And then it’s home to download the photos into your computer, start the daunting task of narrowing it down to the best photos and storing them onto my hard drive. The passion for surf photography is what it has always been for me.

Just about whenever a swell arrives, I’m up early and head out in search of the best surfers, riding the best waves. These days I stick way closer to home, more so than in the past, but these are still some of the best set-ups in Florida – and the East Coast -when it’s on.

Adding to that fact is the variety of breaks all within twenty miles of my home in either direction. Another huge plus is some of the best shredders on East Coast make Central Florida their home so the talent pool both male and female is as deep as anywhere in the Sunshine State and beyond.

Jetty Park, Canaveral Pier, The Streets, Patrick Air force Base, Hightower, RC’s, Howard Futch Park, Melbourne Beach, Spanish House, Sebastian Inlet, and the Hole give me quite the choice of places and angles to shoot and they all have a crew of locals ready to rip every wave that comes their way.

But, the biggest problem for me is I very rarely ever post any photos. I’m constantly asked every time I’m shooting by some random surfer where I post my photos and I always give the same answer, our website at www.easternsurf.com or @easternsurfmag on Instagram.

But in truth, I just never get around to putting together an edit of my favorite shots from any one session so they mostly go unseen except on our ESM socials once in awhile.

That is now going to stop. Almost two months into 2026 I have decided my New Year’s resolution is to post away, hopefully after each swell in a relatively short time (waves permitting), and get some great images posted for our tens of thousand of followers to enjoy.

What we are doing now, starting with this gallery, is present three months of captures in three installments. The first post is photos from December, then my January’s shoots, with the final one being the latest February sessions I’m compiling now.

Each month has a different vibe to it with different swells with different looks and weather influences, but each month had some good winter waves and some with days good size from several deep cold fronts. Stay tuned to www.easternsurf.com for my follow up’s and, hopefully, I will be seeing you at the beach with my camera in hand for future posts. Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos