Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

On July 4th, 2026 the Eighth Annual Hotdogz on a Stix was held in Cape Canaveral, Florida about a half a mile north of the famous Canaveral Pier. Once again the event was greeted with offshore winds till around 11:30am. Small, but very consistent waves in the one to two foot range, with glassiness for most of the day.

The field of surfers consisted of past winners and new contestants in both the men’s and women’s divisions, and a few hardcore longboarders trying their luck. If there is one thing that is consistent with the event, it’s the talent that is in the water all day long.

Past three-time winner Saxon Wilson started the day in the first heat surfing against two women. Some good wave choices and fancy foot work put him on his first win of the day and carried him through to the finals where he placed second.

Consistent waves and a nice light offshore wind kept the waves clean and the surfing top caliber for such a small swell but small waves are nothing new to most longboarders along the east coast.

The man that has the stoke and vision to keep things running for the last eight years Dennis Griffin has never lost sight of his idea to have a fun day of surfing along with celebrating the Fourth of July with a great time at the beach. Dennis has a way of getting some of the best talent to come back year after year and surf for the spectators and win a few bucks while they’re at it.

This year’s winner Gavin Idone has been traveling around the globe surfing the professional longboard circuit recently and as you watch how he surfs on the 60’s boards you can only imagine what he’s doing on the lightweight boards being made today.To see Gavin surf is a visual lesson in how far longboarding has come since the advent of foam surfboards. His talent of wave riding is why this was his third time winning the Hotdogz on a Stix.

As always it was a great event and a fun way to spend the morning on the Fourth of July seeing some of the best wave riding on the coast. If you did not make it out this year, make sure not to miss it next year for the Ninth Annual Hotdogz on a Stix. – Tom Dugan –