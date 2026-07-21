Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
On July 4th, 2026 the Eighth Annual Hotdogz on a Stix was held in Cape Canaveral, Florida about a half a mile north of the famous Canaveral Pier. Once again the event was greeted with offshore winds till around 11:30am. Small, but very consistent waves in the one to two foot range, with glassiness for most of the day.
Small morning perfection before the start of the contest. If only it was three times bigger. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The field of surfers consisted of past winners and new contestants in both the men’s and women’s divisions, and a few hardcore longboarders trying their luck. If there is one thing that is consistent with the event, it’s the talent that is in the water all day long.
Iconic since the 60’s, Canaveral Pier just south of the contest area. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Past three-time winner Saxon Wilson started the day in the first heat surfing against two women. Some good wave choices and fancy foot work put him on his first win of the day and carried him through to the finals where he placed second.
Saxon Wilson surfing the first heat of the day on his way to also surfing the last heat of the day in the finals grabbing himself a 2nd place finish. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Consistent waves and a nice light offshore wind kept the waves clean and the surfing top caliber for such a small swell but small waves are nothing new to most longboarders along the east coast.
Lindsey Clark and her sister Jojo both competed in the event. It’s always special when the ladies show up and compete each year. It really rounds out the field of competitors. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The man that has the stoke and vision to keep things running for the last eight years Dennis Griffin has never lost sight of his idea to have a fun day of surfing along with celebrating the Fourth of July with a great time at the beach. Dennis has a way of getting some of the best talent to come back year after year and surf for the spectators and win a few bucks while they’re at it.
Dennis Griffin owner of Core Surf and the contest organizer for the last eight years of Hotdogz on a Stix puts his best foot forward. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
This year’s winner Gavin Idone has been traveling around the globe surfing the professional longboard circuit recently and as you watch how he surfs on the 60’s boards you can only imagine what he’s doing on the lightweight boards being made today.To see Gavin surf is a visual lesson in how far longboarding has come since the advent of foam surfboards. His talent of wave riding is why this was his third time winning the Hotdogz on a Stix.
Gavin Idone, the eventual winner surfed each heat like a man on a mission that eventually paid off for him big time. This is Gavin surfing heat number six where he ended with a heat total of 17.40. Amazing! PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
As always it was a great event and a fun way to spend the morning on the Fourth of July seeing some of the best wave riding on the coast. If you did not make it out this year, make sure not to miss it next year for the Ninth Annual Hotdogz on a Stix. – Tom Dugan –
The Eighth Annual Hotdogz on a Stix finalists ( L to R ) Fitz Frederick 3rd, Brett Staka 4th, Gavin Idone 1st ,and Saxon Wilson 2nd. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
2026 Hotdogz On A Stick Results :
1-Gavin Idone … $500
2-Saxon Wilson.. $400
3-Fitz Frederick.. $300
4-Brett Staska…. $200
If you didn’t have your own board from the sixties, these were a few on offer to choose from. And the funny thing is they all got lots of water time. PHOT : @tomduganphotos
Core Surf Shop owner and contest promoter Dennis Griffin has probably the best jerseys ever made for a log event. CHEATER 5 ….. brilliant. Dennis on his way out. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Clean surf was the call for the morning heats. Phillip Rowley with a firm five planted on the nose. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Beautiful 4th of July in Cocoa Beach Florida. What more could competitors and contest organizers ask for? PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Fitz Frederick headed for a 3rd place finals finish. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
With the rules of the event making it that your board has to be from the 60’s or before, there are always a few boards you can borrow to use for your heat. Contest organizer AND competitor Dennis Griffin gets his board of choice back from Lindsey Clark. Time for a surf. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Now that’s a pair of baggies. Fashion statement 2026. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Morning practice for 14yr old Rainy James from Satellite Beach, Florida on her own WRV longboard found out the hard way and very quickly. It was her first time surfing the Hotdogz on a Stix and she started to go out on this new board and was quickly stopped and told to pick out an old sixties board to ride in her heat. She was surprised but did advance thru a few heats on the borrowed equipment. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Iodine exhibiting flawless Longboard World Tour form at home in Florida, something thats been on display for several years now as an amatuer before joining the pro LB Big Leagues. PHOTO: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
With small surf being the call on the 4th of July in Cocoa Beach you have two choices, a longboard or a fish. Jojo Clark chose the later for a surf before the competition. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
A bit of speed for Jack Everrett’s backside drive. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Daniel Hudy turns into a glassy one under the tent. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
All eyes are on the surfer up and riding. Brett Staska trims on a clean one for the win. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Chipper Meehan and Lake Meadows head out in round three, heat one, competing just north of Canaveral Pier. Note the well used 60’s equipment. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Checking out the ride Lake Meadows is getting while you retrieve your board. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Kyle Morris hangs five on a clean 4th of July morning wave. These are the days Cocoa Beach is famous for. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Hotdogz on a Stix promotor and Core Surf Shop owner Dennis Willson in the morning light readies for the day’s activities. Eight years of the July event with no end in sight. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Brett Staska had just finished two weeks on the road with his band and stopped by to compete on his way home to West Palm Beach. He ended up placing fourth, got a few bucks, and some fun waves on the 4th of July. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Waxed and ready to surf, vintage Hobie surfboard. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Smile for the camera! Second place finalist Saxon Wilson hangs ten for the water photographer. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Mike Hynson was born June 28, 1942 and passed away January 10, 2025. He was 82 yrs old. The board he rode in 1966’s Endless Summer was iconic to say the least. This is a Hynson surfboard with the biggest skeg you have ever seen but it is exactly what surfing boards from the 60’s are about. Note how the skeg hangs over the tail. Classic lines. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
He held this five for like forever across this wave. There were a few open faces that went on for a bit and if you could find one, your wave score shot up a few points for the win. Charlie Broughton. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Fins from a bygone era when a skeg was a skeg. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos