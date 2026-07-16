Earl had enough photo potential 16 years ago to send ESM’s Tom Dugan fanging north to his home grounds of Long Island and partner Mez to skeedadle due east to somewhere in the Bahamas a scant 90 miles from the mags Melbourne Beach home office. And they scored, big time, as did the accompanying surfers, Balaram Stack and Baron Knowlton both pictured here with one ( Bal ) setting up for a massive barrel and the other ( Baron ) already plugged in deep AF in one. The fuse has yet to be truly lit so far this for 2026 tropical season but it would be nice to see some storm tracks like 2010’s Earl. – Mez –

One more from the Bahamas chase, Nippers rights and lefts. Photo: Mez