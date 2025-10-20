Right Coast Surf and Music Legend Remembered with Paddle Out and Afterparty
Words and Photos by Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Long time Monmouth county surfer and West friend, Scott Thompson leading the group in prayer at the Celebration of Carl West’s life.
Thompson organized the Paddle Out and Afterparty along with Rick Barry and Kyle
Hopfensperger. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Sandy Hook, New Jersey – The life of Carl “Tinker” West, one of the most important people in
New Jersey and Right Coast Surfing culture, was celebrated on September 21st with a paddle out at
Sandy Hook, New Jersey. He passed in May of 2025.
New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame Members from left, Bill Rosenblatt, Vince Troniec Carl
“Tinker” West with former Challenger Eastern Sales Manager Rick Barry at the 2017
Manasquan Longboard Classic. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
The celebration, organized by Rick Barry, Scott Thompson and Kyle Hopfensperger, had 75
Surfers from around the region paddle out and saw some 150 friends of the legendary shaper in
attendance.
East Coast and New Jersey Hall of Famer Mark Neustadter with with a Challenger
Eastern 7’2” Single Fin Round Pin crafted personally for him in 1969.
West ran Surfboards by Challenger of San Diego, Ca in the 1960’s when he noticed that a high
volume of Boards were being shipped to the Right Coast. Understanding the Surfing boom unfolding
from Maine to Florida in the mid-decade, West decided to pack up his tools and set up shop
somewhere East. Smack in the middle of that emerging market was New Jersey and West landed some
space in Neptune, New Jersey where he began crafting Challenger Eastern Surfboards.
Carl “Tinker” West at his Highlands shop with his 1948 Chevy Woody Wagon which he
used during the Sixties to deliver the Boards he crafted to shops around the Jersey Shore like
The Surfer which was located on Ocean Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach. Photo: Jon Coen for Surfer Magazine
Tinker also enjoyed a passion for music and took a Band assembled by local Surfer/Drummer
Vini Lopez under his wing, managing their early career. Lopez enlisted Bruce Springsteen, Danny Federici
and “Little Stevie” Van Zant to join him creating Steel Mill. The Band crashed and rehearsed in the back
of Tinker’s Challenger Eastern Surfboard factory, then located in Ocean Township, New Jersey in 1968.
Former Springsteen drummer for Steel Mill Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez and former Challenger Eastern sale manager
Rick Barry paying their respects to their mentor and dear friend Virgil “Tinker” West Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Following the Paddle Out, close to 200 friends attended an Afterparty held at 2nd Jetty in in Sea
Bright, New Jersey that featured some legendary Jersey Shore Musicians. Kyle Hopfensperger
closed his Restaurant to the public and greeted Tinker’s friends with open arms” said organizer Rick
Barry of Point Pleasant, former Sales Manager at Challenger Eastern Surfboards.
Psychotic Submarine kicking off the seven act entertainment performances at Tinker’s Celebration of Life
afterparty. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
And while the Tribe gathered again, this time to celebrate the life of a true legend, friend and
mentor to countless people, the stories flowed along with the drinks and food while performances by
Psychotic Submarine, Stringbean (joined by Danny Clinch on harmonica ), Blackwell, Vini Lopez and Al, Thom White,
Pam McCoy, Will Hon and Billy Hector capped off a remarkable, historic day of remembrance and celebration of a life truly well lived in the Garden State and beyond.
Long time Springsteen photographer Danny Clinch reflecting while jamming with Stringbean at
the Afterparty. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
As a member of the New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame Tinker will be inducted posthumously into the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame in January at a ceremony during Surf Expo in Orlando, FL.
Fittingly and seeing how Tinker loved his cars and trucks, several vintage Surf vehicles adorned the 2 nd Jetty parking lot where close 200 attended the memorial gathering and after party celebration of West’s life very well lived. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
From left Franny Boyle, ( kneeling ) Vini Lopez, Steve Walker and Vince Troniec listen intently to the words and well deserved accolades honoring a true Jersey Shore legend and influencer. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Rick Barry Jr of Church and State performs an original tune for Tinker at the Paddle Out. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Never without a camera on his shoulder ( except when he’s blowing on the harp maybe ), Danny Clinch, co-Creator of the annual Sea-Hear-Now Festival snapping photos during Tink’s Paddle Out.
Tyler Thompson and friend giving Tink his flowers to handing them out to all before the Paddle Out gets under way. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
From Left Scott Keller, Ed Mahon, Vince Troniec, Bobby Howell and Ron Spadavecchia. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
A passle of Jersey legends turned out for a legends legend including Mary Jo Pier, at left, with Gary Finnegan, Mike May, Mark Neustadter and Vince Troneic pictured with one of West’s boards. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots