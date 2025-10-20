Right Coast Surf and Music Legend Remembered with Paddle Out and Afterparty

Words and Photos by Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Sandy Hook, New Jersey – The life of Carl “Tinker” West, one of the most important people in

New Jersey and Right Coast Surfing culture, was celebrated on September 21st with a paddle out at

Sandy Hook, New Jersey. He passed in May of 2025.

The celebration, organized by Rick Barry, Scott Thompson and Kyle Hopfensperger, had 75

Surfers from around the region paddle out and saw some 150 friends of the legendary shaper in

attendance.

West ran Surfboards by Challenger of San Diego, Ca in the 1960’s when he noticed that a high

volume of Boards were being shipped to the Right Coast. Understanding the Surfing boom unfolding

from Maine to Florida in the mid-decade, West decided to pack up his tools and set up shop

somewhere East. Smack in the middle of that emerging market was New Jersey and West landed some

space in Neptune, New Jersey where he began crafting Challenger Eastern Surfboards.

Tinker also enjoyed a passion for music and took a Band assembled by local Surfer/Drummer

Vini Lopez under his wing, managing their early career. Lopez enlisted Bruce Springsteen, Danny Federici

and “Little Stevie” Van Zant to join him creating Steel Mill. The Band crashed and rehearsed in the back

of Tinker’s Challenger Eastern Surfboard factory, then located in Ocean Township, New Jersey in 1968.

Following the Paddle Out, close to 200 friends attended an Afterparty held at 2nd Jetty in in Sea

Bright, New Jersey that featured some legendary Jersey Shore Musicians. Kyle Hopfensperger

closed his Restaurant to the public and greeted Tinker’s friends with open arms” said organizer Rick

Barry of Point Pleasant, former Sales Manager at Challenger Eastern Surfboards.

And while the Tribe gathered again, this time to celebrate the life of a true legend, friend and

mentor to countless people, the stories flowed along with the drinks and food while performances by

Psychotic Submarine, Stringbean (joined by Danny Clinch on harmonica ), Blackwell, Vini Lopez and Al, Thom White,

Pam McCoy, Will Hon and Billy Hector capped off a remarkable, historic day of remembrance and celebration of a life truly well lived in the Garden State and beyond.

As a member of the New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame Tinker will be inducted posthumously into the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame in January at a ceremony during Surf Expo in Orlando, FL.