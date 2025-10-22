The Comp Report is sponsored by our Friends Of The Porpoise at Wave Riding Vehicles, check out their 2025 board catalogue and more here WRV 2025 Board Catalogue

Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

The 40th NKF Rich Salick Surf Festival held October 11th-13th, 2025 at the Cocoa Beach Pier will go down in the history books as having some of the all-time best waves for the event, if not the best ever.

The surf ran in the 3 to 5 ft range for the whole event, with many overhead waves, and clean, glassy conditions. With 30 divisions and over 250 competitors, the contest organizers had their hands full.

The competition was about as steep as it gets with standout performances daily as the conditions for surfing were about as good as it gets. Five local Brevard County Florida surfers took home first place finishes. Chauncey Robinson took home $5000.00 for his win in the Ron Jon Men’s Pro winning all his heats on his way to the finals.

Chauncey posted scores 9.17 & 9.00 in one heat and a 9.00 for a big air in the finals. winning every heat along the way while Daya McCart took home $5000.00 for her win in the Ron Jon Women’s Pro.

Ian Honda won the Luke Mackin Jr. Men’s Pro with longboard / shortboard grom phenom Madison Bennett won the Women’s Longboard Pro. Gavin Idone, back from a top 16th finish at Bells Beach, Australia World Surf League event, won the Men’s Longboard Pro while Cocoa Beach’s Keith Capizzi, 47 , being the Mayor of one of the original beach towns in the country, won the Longboard Division by sealing his heat with a classic headstand. dudes got our vote.

This year’s event raised $50,000.00, adding to the over $10 Million that has been raised through the NKF Surf Contests and other functions. A surfboard honoring the Salick family, airbrushed by local tattoo artist extraordinaire Mark Longenecker, was taken home for the $1,800.00 winning bid in a silent auction.

This event is always highly anticipated as an end to the long hot Summer in Florida and the three days of beautiful sunny skies, warm water, and great waves was the best way to say goodbye. to one season as we cross over into another.

RESULTS 2025 NKF