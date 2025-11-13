The easternsurf.com Comp Report is brought to you by our Friends Of The Porpoise ay Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here at WRV  

The 23rd Annual Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic is ON November 14th-16th at the Flagler Beach Pier with ( very ) limited beach entries still available. There are 19 Divisions with a prize purse of $12,000.00 for the Pro Division Winners. Friday night kicks off the weekend with Sunday being the finals and memorial paddle out for Tommy Tant. Always a great contest and benefit, celebrating community, and hope in remembrance of Tommy Tant. Go to Live Heats to sign up. Here are a couple of  Tommy photo classics to psyche you up! Good luck to all !  PHOTOS : @tomduganphotos, @mezapixels info@tommytant.com, tommytant.com, @tommytant #surfcontest #flaglerbeach #flaglerpier #prosurfing #longboarding #surfgroms .

Drone view of the Tommy ay Flagler Beach Pier. Photo: Mez

Unidentified pro longboard division rider. Photo Dugan

Robbie McCormick. Photo Dugan.

Circle of Honor paddle out. Photo: Mez

Will Tant. Photo Dugan

It’s a family affair. Contest co-directors Tom , Barbara and Will Tant. Photo : Mez

Arron Cormican. Photo: Dugan

 Will Tant surrounded by 2020 Tommy Tant Pro Winners Haley Stephens, Ryan Huckabee, and Robbie McMormick. Photo : Dugan

Dreamer wave at the Tommy. Photo: Dugan

Ryan Huckabee. Photo Dugan

Michel Dunphy. Photo: Dugan

Group portrait of the behind the scenes crew. Photo: Mez

Jeremy Jonston. Photo Dugan

Ryan Briggs. Photo: Dugan

Paddle out participants. Photo Mez

Cody Thompson. Photo : Dugan

 