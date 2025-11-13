The easternsurf.com Comp Report is brought to you by our Friends Of The Porpoise ay Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here at WRV

The 23rd Annual Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic is ON November 14th-16th at the Flagler Beach Pier with ( very ) limited beach entries still available. There are 19 Divisions with a prize purse of $12,000.00 for the Pro Division Winners. Friday night kicks off the weekend with Sunday being the finals and memorial paddle out for Tommy Tant. Always a great contest and benefit, celebrating community, and hope in remembrance of Tommy Tant. Go to Live Heats to sign up. Here are a couple of Tommy photo classics to psyche you up! Good luck to all ! PHOTOS : @tomduganphotos, @mezapixels info@tommytant.com, tommytant.com, @tommytant #surfcontest #flaglerbeach #flaglerpier #prosurfing #longboarding #surfgroms .