30 great photographic reasons to be thankful you are a surfer this Thanksgiving as presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at Wave Riding Vehicles to whom we thank profusely for being with ESM – now www.easternsurf.com – since the very beginning over 30 years ago. Check ’em out here ! WRV

So all you turkey with stuffing and gravy wave riding lovers out there, lets take a moment today and every day to give thanks for ….

… for local heroes who rip on a World Tour level but are just blue collar, hard working home boys at heart. Bo Raynor is as down to earth and as humble they come but his surfing is other worldly. Bo air’s it out just down the road a piece from where the Wright Brothers first took flight at Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Photo: Mez @mezapixels