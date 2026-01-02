Brought to y0u by our good friends at Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here ! SURF WRV
Some of the most talented, hardest working men and women in the surf photo biz have contributed to this photo feature. Along with them there are many, many more equally talented shooters from Maine to Miami and all along the Gulf Coast as well as image makers in The Canadian Maritimes and the Caribbean. Please sport them! Each one can be reached via DM on Insta and Facebook if you want to purchase prints or hire them for shoots. Thanks to everybody featured here and all others who let us share their amazing content and captures both still and video. We can’t thank them enough for all their shares the past year and wish them – and all of our 96 k followers on IG and 135 k Facebookers – a Happy Tube Year in 2026 and beyond! Please follow us on Instagram @easternsurfmag. ESM / www.easternsurf.com, All East Coast, All The Time 24/7/365- cheers ! –Dugan & Mez –
New York. Photo: Matt Clark @mattclarkoceanimagery
Maine. Photo: Josh Kelly @joashuakellyphoto
New Jersey. Photo: Sean Jeffrey @yewwville
The Great Lakes ( Yes, really). Photo: @greatlakessurfersjournal
New York. Photo: Mike Nelson @full_nelsonphoto
New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Siliato @robertsiliato
North Carolina. Photo: Daniel Pullen @danielpullen
New Jersey. Photo: Ben Currie @bencurriephotography
Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
DelMarVa Peninsula. Photo: Michele Sommers @sommerssurf
Massachusetts. Photo: Trevor Murphy @tmurphyphotography
Gulfcoast, Florida. Photo: Alex Dantin @Alex.dantin
New Jersey. Photo: Matt Lang @matthew_lang_photography
Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
New Hampshire. Photo: Brian Nevins @nevinsphoto
New Jersey: Photo: Timmy Torchia
Atlantic Canada. Photo: Adam Cornick @acorn_art_photography
New Hampshire. Photo: Brian Nevins @nevinsphoto
New Hampshire. Photo: Ralph Fatello @ralphs.pic
Massachusetts. Photo: Trevor Murphy @tmurphyphotography
New York. Photo: Mike Nelson @full_nelsonphoto
“The world is a pretty crazy place at this point in time. All we can do is treat one another with love, respect and compassion.
The rest is up to them”. Puerto Rico photo and quote: Rachel “Guapa” Tanner @racheltannerphoto.
