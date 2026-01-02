Brought to y0u by our good friends at Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out here ! SURF WRV

Some of the most talented, hardest working men and women in the surf photo biz have contributed to this photo feature. Along with them there are many, many more equally talented shooters from Maine to Miami and all along the Gulf Coast as well as image makers in The Canadian Maritimes and the Caribbean. Please sport them! Each one can be reached via DM on Insta and Facebook if you want to purchase prints or hire them for shoots. Thanks to everybody featured here and all others who let us share their amazing content and captures both still and video. We can’t thank them enough for all their shares the past year and wish them – and all of our 96 k followers on IG and 135 k Facebookers – a Happy Tube Year in 2026 and  beyond! Please follow us on Instagram @easternsurfmag. ESM / www.easternsurf.com, All East Coast, All The Time 24/7/365- cheers ! –Dugan & Mez –

New York. Photo: Matt Clark @mattclarkoceanimagery

Maine. Photo: Josh Kelly @joashuakellyphoto

New Jersey. Photo: Sean Jeffrey @yewwville

The Great Lakes ( Yes, really). Photo: @greatlakessurfersjournal

New York. Photo: Mike Nelson @full_nelsonphoto

New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Siliato @robertsiliato

North Carolina. Photo: Daniel Pullen @danielpullen

New Jersey. Photo: Ben Currie @bencurriephotography

Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

DelMarVa Peninsula. Photo: Michele Sommers @sommerssurf

Massachusetts. Photo: Trevor Murphy @tmurphyphotography

Gulfcoast, Florida. Photo: Alex Dantin @Alex.dantin

New Jersey. Photo: Matt Lang @matthew_lang_photography

Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

New Hampshire. Photo: Brian Nevins @nevinsphoto

New Jersey: Photo: Timmy Torchia

Atlantic Canada. Photo: Adam Cornick @acorn_art_photography

New Hampshire. Photo: Brian Nevins @nevinsphoto

New Hampshire. Photo: Ralph Fatello @ralphs.pic

Massachusetts. Photo: Trevor Murphy @tmurphyphotography

New York. Photo: Mike Nelson @full_nelsonphoto

“The world is a pretty crazy place at this point in time. All we can do is treat one another with love, respect and compassion.
The rest is up to them”. Puerto Rico photo and quote: Rachel “Guapa” Tanner @racheltannerphoto. 

