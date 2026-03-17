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Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

I started taking photos in 1980 on the pretense that I could take as good a photo as what I was seeing in the magazines. Boy oh boy, was I wrong.

Pre-digital revolution, equipment was a real challenge with film cameras lenses that had to be focused manually and nothing like today’s space age-like digital bodies with insta PHD’s ( press here dummy ) in photography aided greatly by precision auto focus computer chipped, AI auto everything.

To learn and master pulling focus and do it well and consistently was a very hard starting out and separated the pro’s from the want to be’s but with todays lenses worrying about getting a tack sharp frame is a thing of the past.

Then there was also a huge learning curve on what the surf pubs wanted and what they did not.

There was only two very competative magazines, Surfer and Surfing at the time I was trying to break in and they wanted about the same thing- killer action, technical excellence, great story telling peripherals and that you had a creative eye.

But hey also wanted something different too – especially feature story exclusives the other did not have – to separate themselves from each other and stand out on the mag racks or surf shop counters to entice you into putting your money down.

Figuring out what to send each one and building relationships with the photo editors was key and I figured it out enough to make the senior staff mastheads of both mags at different times as my career evolved leading me to star tup my own mag that lasted for over 27 years.

When we started EASTERN SURF MAGAZINE, I had photography pretty much under control and now had a viable outlet to publish photos and stories on a consistent basis. I got to travel with the best surfers to locations around the world and that gives you opportunities to hone your craft.

What I learned from working with both mags and ESM is what I liked to shoot and what surfing photos I liked to see and take.

I always liked a bottom turn, an air, an off the lip, cutbacks, empty waves, peripherals, portraits, sequences, and a few bikini shots too or, basically all the pictures you see when you look at surfing websites.

Capturing those type images and being consistently good at it takes years of the Three P’s – practice, patience, persistence – and, after decades and literally tens of thousand and thousand of shutter clicks and photos taken, I think I’ve gotten the hang of things but always with an eye out ( pun intended ) to improve my skills.

The images shown here in my third and final 2025-26 Winter Photo Gallery were taken here in Central Florida and cover all the bases I enjoy when shooting photos and are yet another several thousand clicks of the shutter on my long and continuing journey as a surf photographer.

Thanks for taking a look and I hope my work somehow inspires you to go surfing. – Tom Dugan –