 

Season 5 of the Florida Cup Ends in Perfect Conditions at Jacksonville Beach.

Words: Dane Jefferys Photos: Mez / ESM @mezapixels

South side of the Jax Breach Surfing Pier playing field for the 5’th annual Florida Board Riders Club Championships absolutely en fuego!

We haven’t had the best run of surf in The Sunshine State this past year, which caused us to have to cancel quite a few events, and the events we were able to conclude, were held in subpar conditions.

The first class set-up at 2026 FBRC Florida Cup Championship.

The organizers were faced to make a bold decision, and throw it all into one final showdown: The Florida Cup Championship ( FBRC ), scheduled for March 21, 2026.

Watch out for this gromette, folks. Local Jax wunderkind and ESA All-Star, Skylar Miller smacked lips and turned everybody’s heads with her performances at the pier bowl.

Historically, the third weekend in March offers decent surf. The conditions that we were graced with this past Saturday, exceeded all expectations. The Atlantic Ocean delivered.

All hopes met, expectations exceeded. View from the judges tower.

Clean, consistent, chest to head-high waves rolled in from the first hornat 8:00 AM until the final horn blew at 4:00 PM. It was, without question, the crown jewel day of the season.

Chauncey Robinson in top form as usual for team Space Coast who nipped team Jax for the win and the Cup by a fraction 0f a point.

The opening division set the tone early, with three teams surpassing the 30-point mark. Space Coast led the charge with a towering 36.47 heat total, one of the highest in Board Riders history.

The winners by the slimmest of margins, Team Space Coast for their fourth Cup title and a trip to Trestles for a chance at the National title.

Teddy Witteman powered the effort with a 7.5 double whammy, linking together a series of perfectly timed backside hacks in the morning light. The highest individual score of the round went to Benji Lange, whose aggressive forehand opener earned top marks.

Not sure if it was the surfers or the waves that was the star this day but it was at the very least a tie. Pier banger goes unridden during the first heat of the day.

The momentum continued into the 14-and-under division, where both Space Coast and Jacksonville, broke the 30-point barrier and remained neck and neck.

FBRC Team pits.

There were standout performances from the ladies: Auburn Hilley dominated with an 8.10, the highest score of the division while Ms. Skylar Miller answered with a powerful backhand snap for a 6.77.

We’re generally not in the prediction business but the sky is the limit for Skylar Miller after watching her kill it during her hour long womens heat.

From the youngest competitors to the most experienced, the 50+ division proved that style certainly doesn’t fade with age.

Cowbell City with Team Jax.

Five teams pushed into the 30-point range, concreting the fact that vitality continues to persist as the veterans showcased high voltage surfing.

To say the ladies stepped up big time for their respective teams is an understatement. Lindsey Baldwin absolutely nailing big points for team NSB.

Jacksonville’s Kyle McCarthy and former King of the Peak champion, Eric Hatton, both posted excellent scores, with McCarthy earning an 8.5 double whammy on a beautifully executed left.

The long time bumper sticker / T-shirt saying “Old Guys Rule” was made for Jimmy Blumenfield who is still killing it – and ruling it – like a grom.

The 40+ division brought star power to the water, featuring former Championship Tour surfers: Gabe Kling, Corey Lopez, and 2001 World Champion C. J. Hobgood.

The always inventive CJ Hobgood’s Double Whammy claim on his way in after smashing one in the hotly contested 40’s tilt.

Despite the famed and stacked field, it was the local Jax surf rat Wayne Satterwhite, who stole the show. Satterwhite dropped an 8.77 with two explosive maneuvers that sent spray cascading onto one of Elon’s satellites, causing the beach crowd to erupt into a roaring frenzy.

Wayne Satterwhite sending buckets almost as high as the Jax Pier is tall pegging the beach crowd hoot meter in the process. Many called this the turn of the contest.

At the halfway mark, the competition remained razor tight, less than five points separated first and second, and the gap between third and fifth was just as slim.

Callie Hertz more than earning her the team MVP for Jax.

The women’s division continued the high-performance trend, and St. Augustine took the win thanks to Ms. Callie Hertz, her 8.57 double whammy earned her MVP honors.

Who was more excited, Callie Hertz for her MVP Performance or Jax Coach Thompson ? We’d say by the looks of it, the cowbell ringing wins that distinction and who could blame him.

As the day progressed, both the stakes and performances intensified. Jacksonville surged into the lead with a 33.43 heat total, powered by the Thompson brothers, Cody and Evan, who each posted scores in the 8-point range.

Team Jacksonville Evan Thompson climbing foam.

The highest score of the day, however, belonged to New Smyrna’s own, Noah Schweizer, who earned a 9.13 for a tremendous backside blast attack.

Noah Schweizer on his way to a 9.13 for team New Burna’. 

All eyes turned to the final heat; the 20s division. Jacksonville entered with a four point lead, but a scoring discrepancy in Live Heats reduced the margin to just one point.

Team Space Coast.

Team Space Coast 20’s crew about to get busy for the win.

The controversy added tension to an already electric finish. When the final horn sounded, Space Coast had edged out the hometown team by just 0.52 points, the closest margin in Board Riders history.

Team Space Coast’s Blake Speir cranks one of the sickest turns of the comp just before the final horn.

The beach was filled with a mix of heartbreak, confusion, and recognition as U.S. Commissioner Darren Brillhart brought both team captains together to review the situation.

U.S. Commissioner Darren Brillhart keeping things uber organized and on time from the first wave to last.

After a heated yet respectful discussion, the teams mutually decided to allow the results to stand as a testament to the strength of our cherished Board Rider community and the spirit of raw and awesome competition.

Robbie Mc Cormick showed up and blew up for Team Flagler to absolutely nobody’s surprise.

Cold Sierra Nevada’s and Blue Board Hard Waters flowed, while DJ Shantsi spun the vinyl, and stories from an unforgettable day were shared amongst friends well into the evening.

The East Coast man with the plan who helped bring the Board Riders organization east of the Rockies and runs the Florida clubs, Mr. Dane Jeffrey.

Final Results:

1. Space Coast Board Riders — 218.88 ( qualified for Lowers )

2. Jax Board Riders — 218.36 ( qualified for Lowers )

3. St. Augustine Board Riders — 175.65 ( qualified for Lowers )

4. NSB Board Riders — 169.76

5. Flagler Board Riders — 164.35

6. Daytona Board Riders — 132.01

Cheers til next season! Gabe Kling with a well deserved Sierra Nevada coldie.