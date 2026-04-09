Season 5 of the Florida Cup Ends in Perfect Conditions at Jacksonville Beach.

Words: Dane Jefferys Photos: Mez / ESM @mezapixels

We haven’t had the best run of surf in The Sunshine State this past year, which caused us to have to cancel quite a few events, and the events we were able to conclude, were held in subpar conditions.

The organizers were faced to make a bold decision, and throw it all into one final showdown: The Florida Cup Championship ( FBRC ), scheduled for March 21, 2026.

Historically, the third weekend in March offers decent surf. The conditions that we were graced with this past Saturday, exceeded all expectations. The Atlantic Ocean delivered.

Clean, consistent, chest to head-high waves rolled in from the first hornat 8:00 AM until the final horn blew at 4:00 PM. It was, without question, the crown jewel day of the season.

The opening division set the tone early, with three teams surpassing the 30-point mark. Space Coast led the charge with a towering 36.47 heat total, one of the highest in Board Riders history.

Teddy Witteman powered the effort with a 7.5 double whammy, linking together a series of perfectly timed backside hacks in the morning light. The highest individual score of the round went to Benji Lange, whose aggressive forehand opener earned top marks.

The momentum continued into the 14-and-under division, where both Space Coast and Jacksonville, broke the 30-point barrier and remained neck and neck.

There were standout performances from the ladies: Auburn Hilley dominated with an 8.10, the highest score of the division while Ms. Skylar Miller answered with a powerful backhand snap for a 6.77.

From the youngest competitors to the most experienced, the 50+ division proved that style certainly doesn’t fade with age.

Five teams pushed into the 30-point range, concreting the fact that vitality continues to persist as the veterans showcased high voltage surfing.

Jacksonville’s Kyle McCarthy and former King of the Peak champion, Eric Hatton, both posted excellent scores, with McCarthy earning an 8.5 double whammy on a beautifully executed left.

The 40+ division brought star power to the water, featuring former Championship Tour surfers: Gabe Kling, Corey Lopez, and 2001 World Champion C. J. Hobgood.

Despite the famed and stacked field, it was the local Jax surf rat Wayne Satterwhite, who stole the show. Satterwhite dropped an 8.77 with two explosive maneuvers that sent spray cascading onto one of Elon’s satellites, causing the beach crowd to erupt into a roaring frenzy.

At the halfway mark, the competition remained razor tight, less than five points separated first and second, and the gap between third and fifth was just as slim.

The women’s division continued the high-performance trend, and St. Augustine took the win thanks to Ms. Callie Hertz, her 8.57 double whammy earned her MVP honors.

As the day progressed, both the stakes and performances intensified. Jacksonville surged into the lead with a 33.43 heat total, powered by the Thompson brothers, Cody and Evan, who each posted scores in the 8-point range.

The highest score of the day, however, belonged to New Smyrna’s own, Noah Schweizer, who earned a 9.13 for a tremendous backside blast attack.

All eyes turned to the final heat; the 20s division. Jacksonville entered with a four point lead, but a scoring discrepancy in Live Heats reduced the margin to just one point.

The controversy added tension to an already electric finish. When the final horn sounded, Space Coast had edged out the hometown team by just 0.52 points, the closest margin in Board Riders history.

The beach was filled with a mix of heartbreak, confusion, and recognition as U.S. Commissioner Darren Brillhart brought both team captains together to review the situation.

After a heated yet respectful discussion, the teams mutually decided to allow the results to stand as a testament to the strength of our cherished Board Rider community and the spirit of raw and awesome competition.

Cold Sierra Nevada’s and Blue Board Hard Waters flowed, while DJ Shantsi spun the vinyl, and stories from an unforgettable day were shared amongst friends well into the evening.

Final Results:

1. Space Coast Board Riders — 218.88 ( qualified for Lowers )

2. Jax Board Riders — 218.36 ( qualified for Lowers )

3. St. Augustine Board Riders — 175.65 ( qualified for Lowers )

4. NSB Board Riders — 169.76

5. Flagler Board Riders — 164.35

6. Daytona Board Riders — 132.01