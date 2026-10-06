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Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Whenever you’re planning a surf trip, the biggest concern is if there will be waves and good winds

I was set to fly to New York from my home in Florida for a six day adventure. I checked the forecast a few weeks out and the prediction was one to two foot. Things were not looking so good, but oh well, I’m going anyways so I’ll do the best I can to get a few surf photos.

A bird’s eye view of the swells lining up ahead of the weekend Nor’Easter. Perspective from the plane, south of the iconic Robert Moses Causeway. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

We landed no problem and it was a beautiful fall day, sunny, but a bit windy. Flying in we could see the waves already wrapping down the shore line on Fire Island. The next day I headed out in the misty rain and hoped for the best.

When I got to the beach, it turned out to be five days of insane surf with the first two days being about as good as the East Coast gets.

Double overhead surf with twenty to twenty five mile an hour cross shore to off shore winds grooming the waves into stand up barrels up and down the beach. Just look at the photos to see what was happening in New York. This Nor’easter delivered big time.

The word must have gotten out because there were surfers from everywhere hailing from the East Coast.

Locals Balaram Stack and Will Skudin, Jersey boys Sam Hammer and Luke Ditella, Will Dean from the Outer Banks, along with Robbie McCormick and Eros Xarhou who flew up from north Florida. I Even came upon two surfers from Costa Rica. All took full advantage of what Mother Nature delivered.

There was a bit of a crowd in the water with the waves being so good so I’m sure there are many other names and shots I missed. The Ocean delivered and everyone got way more than they expected, not only in New York where we were but the whole East Coast was firing as far as South Florida.

With no Hurricane surf yet this year ( this gallery posted October 16th with only a weak, unorganized system in the Gulf Of Mexico ) this Nor’easter – which mimicked a tropical storm in several ways -was a very welcome wave generator.

Although there was a bit of destruction and heavy beach erosion up and down the Right Coast, the damage was considered minimal with no loss of life and this classic, early autumn Nor’easter swell provided much needed relief after a summer of small to non-existent surf. – Tom Dugan –