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Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Definitely looks like our ship came in. First sight when you walked up to the beach, wave after wave after wave. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Whenever you’re planning a surf trip, the biggest concern is if there will be waves and good winds
With so many rippers packing the line-up it was virtually impossible to get I’D.’s of all the hero rides going down. Yet another unidentified hero owning it while getting fire hosed. Single frame above and GIF sequence below by @tomduganphotos
I was set to fly to New York from my home in Florida for a six day adventure. I checked the forecast a few weeks out and the prediction was one to two foot. Things were not looking so good, but oh well, I’m going anyways so I’ll do the best I can to get a few surf photos.
A bird’s eye view of the swells lining up ahead of the weekend Nor’Easter. Perspective from the plane, south of the iconic Robert Moses Causeway. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
We landed no problem and it was a beautiful fall day, sunny, but a bit windy. Flying in we could see the waves already wrapping down the shore line on Fire Island. The next day I headed out in the misty rain and hoped for the best.
Although the waves were mostly ridden going straight setting up to get a tube, there was an occasional chance for a turn into the oncoming sections. Luke Brooks snaps on the inside run. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
When I got to the beach, it turned out to be five days of insane surf with the first two days being about as good as the East Coast gets.
The winds were 10 to 25 mph North to North East with very little let up throughout the weekend so that equates to heavy on shore winds in New Jersey. Veteran Long Island visitor Sam Hammer took the drive over to Long Beach and was stoked he did. Sam about to get shacked. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Double overhead surf with twenty to twenty five mile an hour cross shore to off shore winds grooming the waves into stand up barrels up and down the beach. Just look at the photos to see what was happening in New York. This Nor’easter delivered big time.
Throwing yourself over the ledge is always one of the most exciting things to do on an overhead wave day. This misto guy taking the plunge. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The word must have gotten out because there were surfers from everywhere hailing from the East Coast.
It’s go-time! Eros Xarahou ( far left ) up from Florida about to turn and burn and get what he came a thousand miles for. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Locals Balaram Stack and Will Skudin, Jersey boys Sam Hammer and Luke Ditella, Will Dean from the Outer Banks, along with Robbie McCormick and Eros Xarhou who flew up from north Florida. I Even came upon two surfers from Costa Rica. All took full advantage of what Mother Nature delivered.
Showing up all the way from Flagler Beach, Florida, Eros Xarhou and Robbie McCormick flew in and got their wave quota by surfing a ways down the beach from all the crowd. It’s safe to say the peak down the beach was as about as good as you could want. Eros Xarhou in the pocket. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
There was a bit of a crowd in the water with the waves being so good so I’m sure there are many other names and shots I missed. The Ocean delivered and everyone got way more than they expected, not only in New York where we were but the whole East Coast was firing as far as South Florida.
Down the beach aways from the dense crowd, Robbie McCormick enjoys a nice overhead wave far north of his beloved Flagler Beach, FL pier PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
With no Hurricane surf yet this year ( this gallery posted October 16th with only a weak, unorganized system in the Gulf Of Mexico ) this Nor’easter – which mimicked a tropical storm in several ways -was a very welcome wave generator.
The nighttime calm before more than a few days of wind and waves. Not all that far east from the sea of humanity manuevering through towering skyscrapers and the concrete canyons of Lower Manhattan, Brightwaters, New York offers up the one of a bucolic, natural beauty just a commuter train ride away. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Although there was a bit of destruction and heavy beach erosion up and down the Right Coast, the damage was considered minimal with no loss of life and this classic, early autumn Nor’easter swell provided much needed relief after a summer of small to non-existent surf. – Tom Dugan –
One of, if not my favorite photo from the weekend. Unidentified surfer charging a smoking tube. Long Beach, New York. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
This is the same guy in the tube of my favorite photo picture just above, a few waves after. Anyone got a name for him? Post it to our Facebook or Instagram if you do. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Jersey boy Luke Ditella showed up and was not disappointed. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Long Beach local Balaram Stack letting friends know it’s on and it’s time to surf. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Bal paddles back out, getting a view of things to come. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Home-boy B-Stack doing what makes him happy at home. Getting his surf on with Da’ boys. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Refueling with an after morning surf session lunch sandwich. New York deli rules, roast beef on rye – with salt, pepper and extra mayo please – for the win! Easily worth a plane ride alone. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
A quick stall can put you right where you want to be. Inside racetrack happening in 1,2,3 ….. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
An empty right off the jetty looking like it’s about to pack a wallop on this surfer. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Another Jersey boy made the drive to Long Beach, New York for the mostly off shore winds. Ryan Leopold jams off the bottom. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The Peanut Gallery was in full force all weekend. The waves were incredible and with the weather in the 70’s, it was a great time to enjoy what Mother Ocean provided for all to enjoy. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
With most East Coast beaches posting “ STAY OFF THE DUNES,“ signs this one in Long Beach, New York take it to a whole other level. Enter at your own risk, Lyme Disease is no joke. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Checking your friends on the beach with a “hold my beer grin” on your face as you’re about to be roughed up on the inside. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
North Carolina Outer Banks’ Will Deane setting up for the tube, one hot bottom turn at a time. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
NC touring pro, Dean at the decisive moment plucked from a 45 +frame capture we recently posted as an ESM Sick-quence! PHOTO @tomduganphotos
Not a happy guy. One down and one to go during the Nor’Easter in New York. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Looking at what could have been if you waited just 60 seconds more. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Waves are done, time to head home and catch the tail end of the swell in sunny central Florida. Thanks for the good times New York! PHOTO : @tomduganphotos