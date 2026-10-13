Photo and story by Dick ” Mez” Meseroll

The surfing world lost a true legends legend and a one of one ripper with the passing of Larry Bertlemann from a heart attack. An affable, innovative wave rider and skateboarder, “Bert” was more often recognized for his small wave wizardry and urethane wheeled tricks on the asphalt and concrete drainage ditches of Hawaii but the man could downright charge. The good times loving LB captured here taking the bull by the horns during the 1984 Pipe Masters – the man could do it all and oftimes did. Aloha Larry. Dick “Mez” Meseroll @mezapixels #larrybertlemann #legendslegends @thelostandfoundcollection #surfer #surfing #skateboardhalloffame