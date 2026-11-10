Photos, Story and Captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

The 24th Annual Tommy Tant Memorial Contest At Floridas Flagler Beach Pier had something for everyone including bombing waves

The Tommy Tant 24th Annual Memorial Surf Classic was held October 23rd-25th at the Flagler Beach Pier in Florida. This year was a special one marking Tommy’s 24 years of life in conjunction with the 24 years of the contest being held.

Although the contest actually has been around for 26 years there were two times the event was put on hold, so this year was the time that matched up with his very short life.

Tommy Tant grew up in Flagler Beach, Florida. In 1998 he passed away in his sleep from an undiagnosed aortic aneurysm. His death shook the community and a year after his death the first Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic was held.

The celebration of Tommy’s life has not only helped his family and friends but also has brought the community together.

The conditions this year were a battle of wind and rain. The weather in Florida as of this writing has been strong cross shore winds out of the North East, running now for over three weeks with no let up in sight.

The Tant had winds from 10 to over 30 mph, blowing the whole three days, creating waves up to 8 to 10 feet.

It was choppy with huge wedges and chunky wave faces making it very hard to find a clean wave. But if you did find a clean face the judges score reflected it. There was sporadic rain storms that came and went very quickly which is typical for Florida.

The momentum this event has gained over the last 24 years really shows with how many people show up to support it each year and this year, even with some spotty weather, crowds were gathered up and down the boardwalk, and on the beach.

The surfers were in full force too. With 20 divisions and 99 heats to run; a total of 351 surfers signed up to compete.

This year was the first to use only one beach for competition so they added a third day to the contest that was usually a weekend only contest.

Will Tant and his wife Clarissa have entered into a new endeavor right across the street from the pier, opening Craeft Surf Studio.

The building was the former Z Wave surf shop and is over 100 years old. It was used over the weekend as the official spot for all things about the contest, an opening night party, and as the spot for the awards Sunday late into the darken night.

Craeft Surf Studio will be used for events, interviews, watch parties, and the base camp for contests, coaching, and workshops. There will also be boards and accessories for all levels, and rentals.

With the opening of Craeft, the Tommy Tant now has a place to call home. So if you’re in the Flagler Beach area, stop by and see what the community has to offer check them out here at craeft

And last but not least the outpouring for the Annual Tommy Tant Paddle Out was as big a turnout as ever.

Due to the large waves and very choppy ocean conditions it was decided as in a few of the past years to do it on the beach instead.

Over 185 people formed a circle on Flagler Beach, held hands, chanted, and tossed flowers as a way to honor one of the finest persons to grace us all. -Tom dugan –

– Tom Dugan –

24 ANNUAL TOMMY TANT RESULTS :

Men’s Pro Presented by : Advent Health

1-Robbie McCormick

2-Carl Berger

3-Ryan Huckabee

4-Kyan O’Rourke

Women’s Pro Presented by : Barwick Bank

1-Lanea Mons

2-Bethany Zelasko

3-Ansley West

4-Callie Hertz

Jr. Men’s Pro Presented by : Surf Station

1-Tyko Tran

2-Blake Stark

3-Benji Lacy

4-Benji Lange

Longboard Pro Presented by : Chris Conklin Painting

1-Gavin Idone

2-Dakota Cottle

3-Skye Blumenfeld

4-Dylan Prestwood