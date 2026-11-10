Photos, Story and Captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
The 24th Annual Tommy Tant Memorial Contest At Floridas Flagler Beach Pier had something for everyone including bombing waves
This year like all the years gone by, the Flagler Beach boardwalk was standing room only. The Tommy Tant has gained quite the following over its 24 years. PHOTO : @tomduganphotosand rep as an
The Tommy Tant 24th Annual Memorial Surf Classic was held October 23rd-25th at the Flagler Beach Pier in Florida. This year was a special one marking Tommy’s 24 years of life in conjunction with the 24 years of the contest being held.
Both local Flagler Beach boys and best friends, Robbie McCormick and Ryan Huckabee have been in so many heats together it’s staggering. Robbie watches Ryan totally destroying this wave on his way out the back. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Although the contest actually has been around for 26 years there were two times the event was put on hold, so this year was the time that matched up with his very short life.
Radical surfing at its finest. Women’s Pro winner Lanea Mons snaps the lip under the Flagler Pier. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Tommy Tant grew up in Flagler Beach, Florida. In 1998 he passed away in his sleep from an undiagnosed aortic aneurysm. His death shook the community and a year after his death the first Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic was held.
Will Tant holding the 24th year shirt designed using an iconic shot of his brother Tommy doing his famed “lay back.” If you’re interested in purchasing one you can go to: HQ@CRAEFTSURFSTUDIO.COM for info on how to get a shirt for yourself. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The celebration of Tommy’s life has not only helped his family and friends but also has brought the community together.
Local as they get, Robbie McCormick once again won the Men’s Pro and grabbed a second in the Tow At Super Session. Hometown advantage always pays off. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The conditions this year were a battle of wind and rain. The weather in Florida as of this writing has been strong cross shore winds out of the North East, running now for over three weeks with no let up in sight.
Rise and shine. The Tommy Tant Annual 24th Memorial Surf Classic started all three days at 7:30 in the morning. Basically starting at sunrise each day. After that, the heats ran like clock work all day, with hardly a blip of any sort of problem. After 24 years they have this event down to a “T,” PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The Tant had winds from 10 to over 30 mph, blowing the whole three days, creating waves up to 8 to 10 feet.
When he was not on the microphone calling out heats Travis Ajay was surfing heats. Travis with a clean cutty on the way to a 4th in the Legends 46-59. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
It was choppy with huge wedges and chunky wave faces making it very hard to find a clean wave. But if you did find a clean face the judges score reflected it. There was sporadic rain storms that came and went very quickly which is typical for Florida.
Not sure if these two have more fun in the water or out of the water. Always a great exchange of words whenever they get together, contest announcer Travis Ajay (on left ) and Men’s Pro Winner Robbie McCormick (on right ) talked story Sunday and had some great moments keeping the crowd entertained and extraordinarily informed on all things surf in Flagler County. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The momentum this event has gained over the last 24 years really shows with how many people show up to support it each year and this year, even with some spotty weather, crowds were gathered up and down the boardwalk, and on the beach.
The surf was definitely up on Sunday, the third and final day. Matton Bain goes for a massive floater in the JR Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The surfers were in full force too. With 20 divisions and 99 heats to run; a total of 351 surfers signed up to compete.
The Tow At event was so much fun to watch and some huge airs went down with each surfer towed in. Ryan Huckabee punts one under the pier. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
This year was the first to use only one beach for competition so they added a third day to the contest that was usually a weekend only contest.
Riding the biggest waves for the longest time is how you win the contest. First place winner in the Tadpole Division Emory Roettges making it look easy. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Will Tant and his wife Clarissa have entered into a new endeavor right across the street from the pier, opening Craeft Surf Studio.
Craeft Surf Studio, the new gathering spot for the Flagler Beach tribe located on A1A South within spitting distance of the pier. Courtesy CSS
The building was the former Z Wave surf shop and is over 100 years old. It was used over the weekend as the official spot for all things about the contest, an opening night party, and as the spot for the awards Sunday late into the darken night.
The first place finisher in the JR. Men’s Pro presented by The Surf Station, Tyko Tran gets chaired up the beach after his finals heat. Tyko is on the move in his young surfing career by starting to add win after win to his growing résumé. Keep your eye on Tyko as he is definitely on the move and one to watch. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Craeft Surf Studio will be used for events, interviews, watch parties, and the base camp for contests, coaching, and workshops. There will also be boards and accessories for all levels, and rentals.
A long time fixture in Flagler Beach, Ben Lacy has been surfing the pier for who knows how many years. You can never count Ben out when it’s time for his heat. Ben took the win in the Legends 46-59. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
With the opening of Craeft, the Tommy Tant now has a place to call home. So if you’re in the Flagler Beach area, stop by and see what the community has to offer check them out here at craeft
This year the Tommy Tant ran for three days. Friday started out at 7:30 and the event was off and running. First heart of the day and Ryan Huckabee is already lighting it up. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
And last but not least the outpouring for the Annual Tommy Tant Paddle Out was as big a turnout as ever.
Men’s Pro Semi-final heat surfer Noah Poteat with a clean cutback on day one. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Due to the large waves and very choppy ocean conditions it was decided as in a few of the past years to do it on the beach instead.
Local boy Carl Burger took it all the way to a second place in the Men’s Pro and the win of the Tow At Super Session. Carl with a clean backside snap on Friday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Over 185 people formed a circle on Flagler Beach, held hands, chanted, and tossed flowers as a way to honor one of the finest persons to grace us all. -Tom dugan –
There has always been a paddle out each year to celebrate Tommy Tant’s life. A few times the ocean has been a bit rough so they chose to do a circle on the beach. This year was one of those times that Mother Ocean was just too unruly for everyone to head out. Instead, over 185 people created a human circle and held hands, prayed, threw flowers, and cheered all in the name of honoring Tommy. His brother Will and his mother Barbara gave very moving words that brought many to tears ( myself included ) and another Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic was in the books. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
– Tom Dugan –
24 ANNUAL TOMMY TANT RESULTS :
Men’s Pro Presented by : Advent Health
1-Robbie McCormick
2-Carl Berger
3-Ryan Huckabee
4-Kyan O’Rourke
Although there was a lethal squad of aerialists entered, it was to the surprise of absolutely no one that Fly Guy, Rob Mc Cormick took out both the Tow At comp and the marquee Mens Pro division with huge makes like this. Somewhere Arron Cormican smiles.
Women’s Pro Presented by : Barwick Bank
1-Lanea Mons
2-Bethany Zelasko
3-Ansley West
4-Callie Hertz
Callie Hertz rips this wave wide open on her way to a 4th place finish in the Women’s Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Jr. Men’s Pro Presented by : Surf Station
1-Tyko Tran
2-Blake Stark
3-Benji Lacy
4-Benji Lange
Tyko Tran won the JR Pro with waves like this. Check out EASTERNSURMAG on Instagram for the full 40 shot sequence of this wave on Sunday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Longboard Pro Presented by : Chris Conklin Painting
1-Gavin Idone
2-Dakota Cottle
3-Skye Blumenfeld
4-Dylan Prestwood
Gavin Idone drove up from Cocoa Beach and did what he does best, win heats. Gavin took home the first place trophy and the check in the Men’s Longboard Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
How many finalists are in this photo? The answer is four. Jay Weyer-far left, Benji Lange-white hoodie, Carl Burger-black wetsuit, and Tyko Tran, black hat. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Lanea Mons on Sunday, the final day of the Tommy Tant finding a big one that took her to a first place in the Women’s Pro where she posted a 13.83 in the finals winning by 7.23 point over the second place finisher. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Even with all that Will Tant had going on throughout the weekend, he found time to help Kierra Clegg with a few tips down on the beach before her heat. A man of many hats. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
1st place finisher in the Open Men’s Longboard, Copal Lipnosky-Masters hangs five in the finals for the win. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Contest announcer Phil Jackson ( With Shaka ) and the Tant family celebrating 24 years of the Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic. ( L to R ) Will, Barbara, Tommy, Phil Jackson, Clarissa and baby Eleanor. PHOTO Courtesy : Jackson @bellyslater
Flagler Beach local Jimmy Blumenfeld has been a huge supporter of the Tommy Tant since day one. How many time he’s won a contest over the years is staggering to say the least. This year again was one for the books as he took home a 1st in Open Men’s and a 2nd in Legends 46-59. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Jimmy Blumenfeld and his posse after their heat. With 99 heats run over a three day window, the walk up the beach was a sight seen numerous times. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Dylan Prestwood on a nice clean wave Sunday, even with heavy winds blowing from the north. Dylan went on to a 4th in the Longboard Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Another Flagler Beach local, Benji Lacy took home a trophy with a 3rd in the JR Pro. Knowing the break is always a plus in competition. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The Tommy Tant Team Division was made up of different groups of surfers from up and down Florida’s east coast. The winning team were The Klingons, headed by former World Tour surfer Gabe Kling. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The commentators that keep the info flowing and the crowd stoked: Phil Jackson and Travis Ajay always informative and on point this year for three days straight. PHOTO : @bellyslater
When he surfs it’s always full throttle or nothing at all. Dustin Richardson pedal to the metal. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
ESA Allstar Jay Weyer came to the Tommy Tant and completely destroyed the competition, posting a 14.00 score, that was 6.37 higher than the next competitor, winning the Boy’s 13-17 easily. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Kyan O’Rourke with a nice layback under the pilings. Kyan surfed to a 4th place in the Men’s Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
As always, the Men’s Pro was loaded with talent and really good surfing every heat. Christian Schwarz with a huge carve Friday morning. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos