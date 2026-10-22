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Photos, story and captions by Tom dugan @tomduganphotos
The National Kidney Foundation’s ( NKF )41st Annual Rich Salick Pro / Am Surf Festival hit Cocoa Beach, Florida October 10-12, 2026.
With a high tide running every morning, watching the surfing up close was an added bonus each day of the three day event. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Hailed as the largest surfing charity competition in the world, now dedicated to and held in memory of co-founder Rich Salick, features professional and amateur surfing, stand up paddleboards, skateboarding, and beach fun. All proceeds raised go to the NKF of Florida to support patient services, research, and organ donations.
Eastern surf told you about this boy last year, that he’s definitely one to watch and his results at the 41st NKF might just prove our point. 1st in Boy’s U12, 2nd in Boy’s U14, and 1st in Boy’s U16. Atticus Stark is on a roll and as we said before, he’s one to watch as his surfing is getting better and better every go out. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The surfing world lost Rich in 2012 to kidney failure, but brother Phil Salick carries on the Salick legacy through his continued role spearheading the hugely successful surfing and cultural festival.
The Brothers Salick and founders of the National Kidney foundation contest Rich ( RIP ) on the left and Phil on the right. In running this iconic comp for 41 years now, the organization has raised an incredible amount of money for research and assistance. File Photo
Once again the ocean cooperated and sent some waves to be ridden. Nothing too big but plenty of surf with some offshore winds keeping the waves clean and fun for all three days of competition.
Beautiful clean conditions Monday morning for the Women’s Longboard Pro Division. PHOTO : Raw Surf
It’s to be noted that for 41 years they have seen some big days and small days but somehow there’s always been contestable waves and many feel it’s Rich’s heavenly hand at wave riding divine intervention.
Monday mornings’ clean but small condition worked perfectly for Lily May Whatley, shown here with five over the nose on her way to winning the Women’s Longboard Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
There was so much good surfing every day, that you had to really pay attention to what heat was in the water to see your favorite surfers surfing.
Tent city at the 41st Annual NKF Rich Salick Surf Festival. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The Men’s Pro and Women’s Pro once again turned up the heat and on day three the Women’s Longboard and Tadpoles had some of the best surfing seen all weekend with Tommy Coleman cashing in for another big win in the Ron Jons Pro.
Tommy Coleman has won the NKF Pro Men’s three times and once again took home the first place in the 2026 Men’s Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The Women’s Longboard had scores in the excellent range, with Madison Bennett dropping a 9 on her 7th and final wave of the first semifinal, hanging five all the way across the contest zone and Lily May Whatley taking out the Womens Pro side.
More than “contestable”. Small clean lines coming thru Sunday morning at Canaveral Piers southside inside sandbar funzone. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
With high tides all morning each day and 217 competitors in 29 divisions, the surfing was up close and so fun to watch.
The NKF has been going on for 41yrs but it lost its name sake Rich Salick 9yrs ago. His twin brother Phil is now the person who helps keep his brother’s memories alive. Phil looking happy on Monday, the final day of this year’s event. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Perfect little waves and clean conditions made the 41st NKF / Rich Salick Pro in /Am again a great event and one to look forward to for many years to come. – Tom Dugan –
NKF / RichSalick Pro 2026 Results:
Women’s Pro Longboard
1-Lily May Whatley
2-Madison Bennett
3-Mackenzie Broughton
4-Lauren McLean
Women’s Pro Longboard Finalists (L to R) 3rd Mackenzie Broughton, 1st Lily May Whatley, 2nd Madison Bennett, 4th Lauren McLean PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Men’s Pro Longboard
1-Anthonny Flores
2-Dennis Griffin
3-Fred Fitz
4-Chaz Guernsey
Women’s Pro
1-Daya McCart
2-Callie Hertz
3-Lily May Whatley
4-Lauren McLean
Women’s Pro Winner Daya McCart snaps off the top on the infamous Cocoa Beach Pier’s “ Snack Bar Right “ Can Daya be stoped? She has won the Pro Women’s four times and counting. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Luke Mackin Jr Men’s Pro
1-DC Lewis
2-Ian Honda
3-Kaipo Minks
4-Kor Minks
All the way from Sebastian, Florida, Kor Minks speed blurs into a fourth place in the Luke Mackin Junior Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Ron Jon’s Men’s Pro
1-Tommy Coleman
2-Corey Howell
3-Benji Lange
4-William Hedleston
Ron Jon’s Men’s Pro winners ( L-R ) 1- Tommy Coleman, 2- Corey Howell, 3- Benji Lange, 4- William Hedleston. PHOTO : Chris Andress
Sunday saw the biggest waves this year and it was perfect size for short and longboards alike. Men’s Pro Longboard Winner all the way from Costa Rica, Anthony Flores turns into a nice wave on his way to the win. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Another Cocoa Beach boy, Chris Duff surfs the pier like he’s been surfing there for over 35 years. He has. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Legends Men’s Shortboard Winner Stephan Nipple. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Living just five minutes south of the pier, William Hedleston has been surfing there his whole life. As always a few waves before your heat gets you ready for the day and pumped for your heat. Monday morning tune up on the inside section on his way to a 4th place in the Men’s Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Although he’s won the NKF in the past, this year was not to be. Corey Howell finished 2nd in the Men’s Pro. So close. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Benji Lange fins out for a 3rd in the Men’s Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Skyler Lindsey styles her way to the win of the Girls Pollywog Push in Only (9 & under). This heat was by far the fans’ favorite on Monday, the final day of competition. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Fiona Sergente with a clean five Monday morning in the Women’s Longboard Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
In the smaller waves, it’s always fun to see just how far the groms can turn it up. Brody Wallace, warp ten. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Dalton Smith is the founder and CEO of NPI Productions on the Space Coast a film and digital production company. He founded NPI in 2012 in Satellite Beach and has never looked back. He has partnered with the NKF to do a movie night and he’s been videoing the contest for years. Sometimes he just needs to surf, so he enters the event and just cuts loose. Fin first takeoff Sunday morning. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Cocoa Beach local Lauren McLean on her way to a 4th in the Women’s Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Ian Honda finds a bit of power for this turn that got him to a 2nd in the Junior Pro. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Luke Mackin Junior Men’s Pro Winner DC Lewis on his backside attack under the shadows of the Canaveral Pier. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The Boy’s Under 12 fighting the shore break on the way out for their heat. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Only 6yrs old but not taking any chances, Matisyn Gee has it covered as she surfs in the Girls Pollywog Push in Only (9 & under). PHOTO : @tomduganphotos