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Photos, story and captions by Tom dugan @tomduganphotos

The National Kidney Foundation’s ( NKF )41st Annual Rich Salick Pro / Am Surf Festival hit Cocoa Beach, Florida October 10-12, 2026.

Hailed as the largest surfing charity competition in the world, now dedicated to and held in memory of co-founder Rich Salick, features professional and amateur surfing, stand up paddleboards, skateboarding, and beach fun. All proceeds raised go to the NKF of Florida to support patient services, research, and organ donations.

The surfing world lost Rich in 2012 to kidney failure, but brother Phil Salick carries on the Salick legacy through his continued role spearheading the hugely successful surfing and cultural festival.

Once again the ocean cooperated and sent some waves to be ridden. Nothing too big but plenty of surf with some offshore winds keeping the waves clean and fun for all three days of competition.

It’s to be noted that for 41 years they have seen some big days and small days but somehow there’s always been contestable waves and many feel it’s Rich’s heavenly hand at wave riding divine intervention.

There was so much good surfing every day, that you had to really pay attention to what heat was in the water to see your favorite surfers surfing.

The Men’s Pro and Women’s Pro once again turned up the heat and on day three the Women’s Longboard and Tadpoles had some of the best surfing seen all weekend with Tommy Coleman cashing in for another big win in the Ron Jons Pro.

The Women’s Longboard had scores in the excellent range, with Madison Bennett dropping a 9 on her 7th and final wave of the first semifinal, hanging five all the way across the contest zone and Lily May Whatley taking out the Womens Pro side.

With high tides all morning each day and 217 competitors in 29 divisions, the surfing was up close and so fun to watch.

Perfect little waves and clean conditions made the 41st NKF / Rich Salick Pro in /Am again a great event and one to look forward to for many years to come. – Tom Dugan –

NKF / RichSalick Pro 2026 Results:

Women’s Pro Longboard

1-Lily May Whatley

2-Madison Bennett

3-Mackenzie Broughton

4-Lauren McLean

Men’s Pro Longboard

1-Anthonny Flores

2-Dennis Griffin

3-Fred Fitz

4-Chaz Guernsey

Women’s Pro

1-Daya McCart

2-Callie Hertz

3-Lily May Whatley

4-Lauren McLean

Luke Mackin Jr Men’s Pro

1-DC Lewis

2-Ian Honda

3-Kaipo Minks

4-Kor Minks

Ron Jon’s Men’s Pro

1-Tommy Coleman

2-Corey Howell

3-Benji Lange

4-William Hedleston