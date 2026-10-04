35 insane frames of Will Deane captured in a deep, deep barrel somewhere along the many random sandbars of Western long Island, NY during the big Nor’easter two weeks ago Below is the eyewitness report with pertinent details jotted down by Mimi Herger Dugan while her partner in many world wide photo adventures, and East Coast Surfing Hall of Famer, Tom Dugan bagged this insta-classic ESM Sick-quence! GIF by TOM DUGAN @tomduganphoto

“When the word is out that the first Nor’ Easter of the year is about to come thru, surfers up and down the coast are ecstatic. On Thursday September 24th the waves showed up. New York saw some of the best and biggest waves that day with plenty of overhead sets. The really strong offshore winds helped to hold open some tubes so surfers like Carolina’s Will Deane could get barreled. Nothing like traveling our coast to find what you’ve been missing all year. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos @willdeane07 @nysea_surf #stormsurf #surfny #tuberide #surftravel” – Mimi Dugan –